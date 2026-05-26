Stunning behind-the-scenes family photos from Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding weekend

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Members of the Trump family have been soaking up the Bahamas sun after Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s joyous wedding weekend — and some are sharing their fun moments on Instagram.

In the days following the nuptials, Anderson offered just a tiny glimpse of married life so far on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of a personalized item embroidered with her new name, "Mrs. Trump."

First daughter Ivanka Trump also shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the celebrations, including photos with her niece Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.

DONALD TRUMP JR AND BETTINA ANDERSON CELEBRATE PRIVATE WEDDING IN BAHAMAS, SHARE SWEET PERSONAL PHOTO

One image showed Ivanka Trump and Kai Trump posing together in colorful summer dresses, while another captured the pair paddleboarding in turquoise waters during downtime over the wedding weekend.

Ivanka Trump paired her yellow bikini with an oversized straw hat.

"The best paddle board partner," Ivanka Trump wrote alongside the post.

She also shared romantic photos taken with her husband Jared Kushner during the weekend festivities.

In one image, she wore a strapless yellow mini dress with floral detailing, while Kushner wore a white shirt and matching trousers.

Lara Trump also posted photos from the weekend, including beachside moments with husband Eric Trump and group shots featuring Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Kai Trump.

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"Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple," Eric Trump told Page Six a few days ago, as Fox News Digital previously noted.

"They truly light up around each other, and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day."

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Roughly 40 guests attended the celebration, including Donald Trump Jr.’s five children and several members of the Trump family, according to reports.

The couple reportedly scaled back earlier White House wedding considerations in favor of a smaller Bahamas celebration amid tensions surrounding the war in Iran.

A larger celebration with extended family and friends is still expected later this year, according to reports.

President Donald Trump did not attend the Bahamas ceremony due to responsibilities in Washington, though reports said the couple hopes to eventually celebrate at the White House with the president and first lady Melania Trump in attendance.

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The wedding followed Trump Jr. and Anderson’s engagement in December 2025 after roughly a year of dating.

Anderson, 39, is a philanthropist and model who has become a familiar presence at Trump family events in Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago over the past year.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago alongside several members of the Trump family ahead of the wedding festivities.

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Trump Jr., 48, is the eldest son of President Trump and serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

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Anderson has not previously been married and does not have children.

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.