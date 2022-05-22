Expand / Collapse search
Top Ranger tough: Fox Nation's new three-part special chronicles the 'Best Ranger' military competition

Subscribers can now stream the 3-part special covering the 2022 Best Ranger competition on Fox Nation

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
Pete Hegseth talks new Fox Nation special ‘America’s Top Ranger 2022’ Video

Pete Hegseth talks new Fox Nation special ‘America’s Top Ranger 2022’

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth discussed his latest Fox Nation special, which documents the grueling 'Best Ranger' military competition.

Every year in April, the nation's elite members of the U.S. armed forces assemble to put their physical and mental strength to the ultimate test. 

Fox Nation hosts Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek and Johnny Joey Jones deliver the newest three-part special featuring exclusive footage of the 62-hour, 60-mile-long 'Best Ranger Competition' in Fort Benning, Georgia. During this challenge, army rangers pair up to form "buddy teams" to tackle various obstacles and live-fire range events.

FOX NATION UNVEILS VETERAN-THEMED CONTENT TO COMMEMORATE MEMORIAL DAY

Coming this weekend on Fox Nation: 'America's Top Ranger' Video

The competition begins with 51 teams of warfighers and quickly narrows down to two over the 3-day competition, kicking off with a 2.5-mile mass run in a weighted vest. The ‘grueling physical and mental tasks' are meant to simulate battlefield conditions, Hegseth tells viewers.

"There's a lot of excitement for the mass start run. But just like any race, once the gun goes off, all that goes away, and it’s competition time," said Best Ranger competitor, Major Michael Blanchard.

The next stage of the competition has teams begin ‘a brutal series of cross-fit exercises,’ explains Hegseth. Every activity accomplished earns the team points which contributes to their position on the leader board. 

Though some may wonder why one would put themselves through such an exhausting competition, for these military heroes, the answer is simple: To the competitors, the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ is simply ‘another day in the life of an army ranger,’ said Johnny Joey Jones.

51 teams of warfighters face off in the 2022 Best Ranger Competition Video

The winner of this year's competition - during which Hegseth described competitors as both sleep and food-deprived - was narrowly determined by the very last part of the course. To find out what team of military rangers came out on top, you can watch the intense coverage through Fox Nation's three-part documentary series, ‘America’s Top Ranger.'

To honor United States active military members and veterans, Fox Nation is offering a year-long streaming subscription for free! If you are currently an active military member or veteran, you can sign up for a free year-long Fox Nation subscription now. 

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.