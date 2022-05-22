Top Ranger tough: Fox Nation's new three-part special chronicles the 'Best Ranger' military competition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every year in April, the nation's elite members of the U.S. armed forces assemble to put their physical and mental strength to the ultimate test.

Fox Nation hosts Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek and Johnny Joey Jones deliver the newest three-part special featuring exclusive footage of the 62-hour, 60-mile-long 'Best Ranger Competition' in Fort Benning, Georgia. During this challenge, army rangers pair up to form "buddy teams" to tackle various obstacles and live-fire range events.



FOX NATION UNVEILS VETERAN-THEMED CONTENT TO COMMEMORATE MEMORIAL DAY

The competition begins with 51 teams of warfighers and quickly narrows down to two over the 3-day competition, kicking off with a 2.5-mile mass run in a weighted vest. The ‘grueling physical and mental tasks' are meant to simulate battlefield conditions, Hegseth tells viewers.

"There's a lot of excitement for the mass start run. But just like any race, once the gun goes off, all that goes away, and it’s competition time," said Best Ranger competitor, Major Michael Blanchard.

The next stage of the competition has teams begin ‘a brutal series of cross-fit exercises,’ explains Hegseth. Every activity accomplished earns the team points which contributes to their position on the leader board.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Though some may wonder why one would put themselves through such an exhausting competition, for these military heroes, the answer is simple: To the competitors, the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ is simply ‘another day in the life of an army ranger,’ said Johnny Joey Jones.

The winner of this year's competition - during which Hegseth described competitors as both sleep and food-deprived - was narrowly determined by the very last part of the course. To find out what team of military rangers came out on top, you can watch the intense coverage through Fox Nation's three-part documentary series, ‘America’s Top Ranger.'