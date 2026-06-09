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Bikini crackdown at cruise destinations may surprise summer travelers

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Primm family looks to rebuild iconic brand through major investment Video

Primm family looks to rebuild iconic brand through major investment

President of the Primm South Real Estate Company, Cory Clemetson, discusses plans to modernize Primm's casino properties and rebuild the destination’s brand through long-term investment.

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→ A last-minute deal is breathing new life into a pair of long-abandoned casinos.

→ One summer getaway spot is testing an unconventional plan to curb a growing health threat.

→ What's perfectly fine swimwear on a cruise ship could lead to unwanted attention at certain destinations.

Steve Doocy rolls into North Myrtle Beach, SC Video

Conversation starters

→ This crowded tourist destination is cracking down on visitor behavior with costly consequences.

→ A split-second decision at sea turned one cruise ship passenger into an unlikely hero.

→ One veteran's painful airport journey inspired strangers to step up in a remarkable way.

Viral tarmac video helps Navy veteran top $135K in donations after online outpouring Video

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Discovery tales

→ Researchers say intriguing evidence could reshape a centuries-old debate tied to biblical lore.

→ A newly uncovered palace is prompting historians to rethink a long-held story behind Sparta's ascent.

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Depiction of ancient Spartans fighting in battle

The Spartans may have built upon existing traditions as their society took shape. (iStock)

Quote of the week

"People are much more at risk from rip currents."

A dangerous bacteria discovery near a popular getaway has travelers reconsidering their summer plans.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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