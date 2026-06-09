Bikini crackdown at cruise destinations may surprise summer travelers

→ A last-minute deal is breathing new life into a pair of long-abandoned casinos.
→ One summer getaway spot is testing an unconventional plan to curb a growing health threat.
→ What's perfectly fine swimwear on a cruise ship could lead to unwanted attention at certain destinations.
Conversation starters
→ This crowded tourist destination is cracking down on visitor behavior with costly consequences.
→ A split-second decision at sea turned one cruise ship passenger into an unlikely hero.
→ One veteran's painful airport journey inspired strangers to step up in a remarkable way.
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Discovery tales
→ Researchers say intriguing evidence could reshape a centuries-old debate tied to biblical lore.
→ A newly uncovered palace is prompting historians to rethink a long-held story behind Sparta's ascent.
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Quote of the week
"People are much more at risk from rip currents."
A dangerous bacteria discovery near a popular getaway has travelers reconsidering their summer plans.