Bikini crackdown at cruise destinations may surprise summer travelers

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→ A last-minute deal is breathing new life into a pair of long-abandoned casinos.

→ One summer getaway spot is testing an unconventional plan to curb a growing health threat.

→ What's perfectly fine swimwear on a cruise ship could lead to unwanted attention at certain destinations.

Conversation starters

→ This crowded tourist destination is cracking down on visitor behavior with costly consequences.

→ A split-second decision at sea turned one cruise ship passenger into an unlikely hero.

→ One veteran's painful airport journey inspired strangers to step up in a remarkable way.

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Discovery tales

→ Researchers say intriguing evidence could reshape a centuries-old debate tied to biblical lore.

→ A newly uncovered palace is prompting historians to rethink a long-held story behind Sparta's ascent.

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Quote of the week

"People are much more at risk from rip currents."

A dangerous bacteria discovery near a popular getaway has travelers reconsidering their summer plans.