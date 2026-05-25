Iconic beach destination hit with unsafe water warning as pollution concerns grow

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→ One iconic California beach hotspot landed on a notorious pollution list — again — just before summer crowds arrive.

→ The family behind Primm Valley Resorts said it is working to revive the fading Nevada gambling hub as the town's final casino resort prepares to close.

→ An expedition into one of Earth's harshest regions led to a discovery hidden from explorers for decades.

Conversation starters

→ A popular California beach destination will fine visitors up to $500 for using oversized beach canopies under new summer restrictions.

→ Vacationers faced a life-or-death struggle after a hovercraft disaster unfolded without warning on the water.

→ A power outage stopped a roller coaster at Six Flags, forcing riders to descend an emergency staircase.

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Discovery tales

→ An 8-year-old boy uncovered a 1,700-year-old Roman statuette fragment during a family trip.

→ Construction crews stumbled onto an extraordinary archaeological treasure buried beneath a modern transit expansion.

→ A surprising discovery hidden within an Egyptian mummy is linking one of history's greatest epics to the ancient world.

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Quote of the week

"I really prayed for this, and I just can't believe it actually happened!"

After burying her father and losing her son months earlier, a grieving woman recently unearthed an unusually large diamond at an Arkansas state park.