Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Iconic beach destination hit with unsafe water warning as pollution concerns grow

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Florida beach baptism event draws thousands Video

Florida beach baptism event draws thousands

The Church of Eleven22 Pastor Joby Martin discusses the spiritual revival across the country after over 2,500 people were baptized at a massive Florida beach event.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ One iconic California beach hotspot landed on a notorious pollution list — again — just before summer crowds arrive.

→ The family behind Primm Valley Resorts said it is working to revive the fading Nevada gambling hub as the town's final casino resort prepares to close.

→ An expedition into one of Earth's harshest regions led to a discovery hidden from explorers for decades.

A few people frolic in the ocean water of a Santa Monica Pier beach near a No Swimming sign.

Public health officials advised people not to swim in the water of Santa Monica Pier's beaches because of its bacteria levels. (Juliana Yamada/Getty Images)

Conversation starters

→ A popular California beach destination will fine visitors up to $500 for using oversized beach canopies under new summer restrictions.

→ Vacationers faced a life-or-death struggle after a hovercraft disaster unfolded without warning on the water.

→ A power outage stopped a roller coaster at Six Flags, forcing riders to descend an emergency staircase.

Six Flags riders evacuate towering Texas coaster after sudden power outage Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Discovery tales

→ An 8-year-old boy uncovered a 1,700-year-old Roman statuette fragment during a family trip.

→ Construction crews stumbled onto an extraordinary archaeological treasure buried beneath a modern transit expansion.

→ A surprising discovery hidden within an Egyptian mummy is linking one of history's greatest epics to the ancient world.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Dor holding artifact next to Dor accepting certificate

An 8-year-old boy in Israel discovered a rare Roman-era statuette fragment during a family trip, later turning it over to authorities. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

Quote of the week

"I really prayed for this, and I just can't believe it actually happened!"

After burying her father and losing her son months earlier, a grieving woman recently unearthed an unusually large diamond at an Arkansas state park.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue