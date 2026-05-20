Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional statement: 'I am staying focused and hopeful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanessa Trump revealed in an emotional social media statement Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent a medical procedure as she begins treatment and recovery.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. shared the announcement on Instagram, writing: "I want to share a personal health update."

"I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," Vanessa wrote in the post. "While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

Vanessa also revealed that doctors performed "a procedure earlier this week" and thanked her family, children and medical team for supporting her through the diagnosis and recovery process.

KAT TIMPF REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS WHILE ANNOUNCING THE BIRTH OF HER SON

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she wrote.

The announcement quickly drew support from members of the Trump family and supporters online, including a public response from Ivanka Trump, who commented: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."

The post was also liked by Tiffany Trump and rapidly gained engagement as readers reacted to Vanessa’s news.

TIGER WOODS VISITS WHITE HOUSE FOR 1ST TIME SINCE MAKING RELATIONSHIP WITH VANESSA TRUMP PUBLIC

Vanessa concluded her statement by thanking supporters for their kindness while she focuses on ongoing treatment.

"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express," she wrote. "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Vanessa Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. In recent years, she has largely maintained a lower public profile compared to other members of the exteded Trump family.

Vanessa has also recently been linked to golf legend Tiger Woods after the two went public with their relationship earlier this year. Woods shared a public message in March asking for privacy as the couple drew both online and media attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Vanessa Trump's announcement did not disclose additional details about the stage of the cancer or specifics of her treatment plan beyond noting the recent procedure and ongoing medical care.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this reporting.