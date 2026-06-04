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Doctor credits meat-based diet for 70-pound weight loss

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By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Carnivore doctor argues cheap meats can help deliver good health for less Video

Carnivore doctor argues cheap meats can help deliver good health for less

Dr. Ken Berry of Tennessee tells Fox News Digital why consumers with limited budgets should focus on product contents rather than reputation, arguing that certain low-cost meat products can still align with a nutrient-dense eating plan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A doctor who lost 70 pounds on the carnivore diet says conventional nutrition advice may miss the mark.

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→ As eating habits evolve, Domino's is exploring changes aimed at health-conscious diners.

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The hot plate

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Quick bites

→ A quirky contest win turned a creative outfit into a delicious prize.

→ Forget curbside service — this creative dessert stop brings the treats by boat.

→ A birthday celebration goes hilariously off the rails thanks to one opportunistic pooch.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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