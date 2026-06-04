Doctor credits meat-based diet for 70-pound weight loss

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→ A doctor who lost 70 pounds on the carnivore diet says conventional nutrition advice may miss the mark.

→ Cracked an egg before breakfast? Experts weigh in on whether it's still safe.

→ As eating habits evolve, Domino's is exploring changes aimed at health-conscious diners.

The hot plate

→ A popular fruit may amplify your coffee kick — but experts flag potential downsides.

→ A KFC staple customers embraced wasn't exactly a favorite of the Colonel himself.

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Quick bites

→ A quirky contest win turned a creative outfit into a delicious prize.

→ Forget curbside service — this creative dessert stop brings the treats by boat.

→ A birthday celebration goes hilariously off the rails thanks to one opportunistic pooch.

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Quote of the week

"If someone asks you to dinner, then the understanding is they're going to pay."

For some singles, the promise of dinner may be the real attraction.