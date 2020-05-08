New TikTok trend has users attempting a hairstyle inspired by Netflix's 'Money Heist'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



TikTok’s users seem to be inventing new challenges and trends by the minute, presumably to help entertain themselves under lockdown. But for every silly, creative challenge (see: the “I’m Just a Kid” challenge, or the “Travel From Home” challenge), there’s one where they just decide to start urinating in their pants out of boredom. (Don’t Google that. And if you do, don’t say we didn’t warn you.)

WHAT IS INSTAGRAM'S 'FIRST PHOTO CHALLENGE'?

Thankfully one of the latest fads — known simply as the “Money Heist” or “pencil bun” challenge — isn’t nearly as off-putting. In fact, it’s rather tame.

Inspired by the Spanish series “Money Heist,” which gained widespread popularity after being picked up on Netflix, girls across TikTok are dramatically tying their hair up in pencil buns, à la Inspector Raquel Murillo, one of the fictional characters on the show. Almost all of the videos are also scored to the song “Bella Ciao,” an Italian protest song which recurs throughout the series.

As noted by Allure, most of the women taking part in the fad have accompanied their videos with jokes about getting down to serious business, usually involving some Internet sleuthing, some deception or even cleaning up after a messy kid.

Even those without the long locks needed to pull off the look are taking part, albeit with some help from a roll of tape.

In any case, it's better than urinating in your own pants. (Again, don't say we didn't warn you about TikTok.)