With nowhere to fly, TikTok users are now recreating the experience of airline travel

It’s official: The coronavirus lockdown has us fantasizing about merely flying to far-off destinations. And not even in first-class!

MAJOR CITIES INTRODUCE 'THROUGH MY WINDOW' CAMPAIGN AMID CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

One of the side effects of self-isolation is extreme boredom, which, in turn, has led to an explosion in social media “challenges,” such as the “First Photo" challenge, or the “I’m Just a Kid" challenge. But now, one of the newest ideas on TikTok is the "Travel From Home" trend, which has users recreating the experience of traveling, often by using household objects or camera trickery to mimic the look and feel of being on a plane.

And it’s not just plane travel that people are recreating. Other similar videos — which are often tagged with the #TravelFromHome hashtag — show users pretending to navigate an “airport,” or go “camping” amid the lockdown.

And, of course, some of these TikTok users eventually reach their “destinations,” which usually means sitting in front of their televisions while popular vacation locales flash across the screen.

The most popular example of the #TravelFromHome trend, however, has to be a video shared by Jeroen Gortworst, which shows him sitting beside a "plane" window (really a washing machine with a small video monitor inside), sipping a glass of wine. His video has received over 87,000 views from personal TikTok account, and millions more through reposts.

In fact, a St. Maarten tourism account on Facebook recognized the images from Gortworst's video monitor as footage that was taken upon descent into the island's airport, so they shared his TikTok video to their own account. It had been viewed over 41 million times as of Wednesday morning.

Gortworst told Insider that he and his boyfriend, who shot the TikTok video, have since been inundated with messages of thanks from people all over the world, who said the clip brightened their day.

"We got all sorts of messages and all of them were positive," he said.

Not too shabby for a video of a washing machine and not, y'know, an actual vacation snap.