America's new favorite snack is actually an ancient fruit

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→ As shoppers ditch ultra-processed treats, one naturally sweet fruit is taking center stage.

→ Scientists say a label-related mistake may be fueling unnecessary food waste.

→ Many Americans say digital checkout prompts are making gratuity expectations harder to ignore.

The hot plate

→ The Raising Cane's founder revealed the one menu side he personally skips.

→ As costs climb everywhere else, this beloved burger spot is bucking the trend.

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Quick bites

→ A polarizing Starbucks favorite is making a comeback — and not everyone's celebrating.

→ Your ZIP code could have a bigger impact on pizza night than you think.

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Quote of the week

"Wanting to be patriotic shouldn't always come with such stark political lines drawn in the sand."

A centuries-old recipe linked to George Washington is getting a patriotic second pour.