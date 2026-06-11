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America's new favorite snack is actually an ancient fruit

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Dates gain popularity as health-conscious shoppers seek cleaner snacks Video

Dates gain popularity as health-conscious shoppers seek cleaner snacks

Consumers are increasingly turning to dates for natural sweetness and versatility, fueling a trend that could help push the market to new highs over the next decade.

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→ As shoppers ditch ultra-processed treats, one naturally sweet fruit is taking center stage.

→ Scientists say a label-related mistake may be fueling unnecessary food waste.

→ Many Americans say digital checkout prompts are making gratuity expectations harder to ignore.

Restaurant owner says tip screens are turning coffee runs into 'awkward' moments Video

The hot plate

→ The Raising Cane's founder revealed the one menu side he personally skips.

→ As costs climb everywhere else, this beloved burger spot is bucking the trend.

Owner reveals how he's kept a burger priced at $1.34 despite years of rising costs Video

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Quick bites

→ A polarizing Starbucks favorite is making a comeback — and not everyone's celebrating.

→ Your ZIP code could have a bigger impact on pizza night than you think.

New report reveals where pizza lovers pay the most and least nationwide Video

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"Wanting to be patriotic shouldn't always come with such stark political lines drawn in the sand."

A centuries-old recipe linked to George Washington is getting a patriotic second pour.

George Washington's beer recipe returns for America's 250th birthday Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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