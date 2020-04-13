TikTok's 'I'm Just a Kid' challenge goes viral, has families recreating old pictures while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nothing like being in quarantine with your siblings and parents to make you feel like a kid again.

Yet another TikTok challenge has gone viral — and it’s a family affair.

Called the “I’m just a Kid” challenge, it involves families filming themselves recreating old photos to the tune of an early-aughts’ pop-punk song of the same name, by the band Simple Plan.

As part of the challenge, family members arrange themselves in such a way as to recreate the old photo. Right as the song hits the chorus — “I’m just a kid, and life is a nightmare” — the video snaps from the current-day recreation to the original image the group is trying to recreate.

The challenge has been so popular, in fact, that multiple YouTube users have already compiled some of the "best" examples into longer compilation videos.

Though trends like this have taken off in the past, like those found on the Awkward Family Photos social media account, this is the first time such a "challenge" has gone viral on the TikTok app, which is especially popular with Gen Z.

But while the “I’m Just a Kid” challenge is lifting people’s spirits during self-isolation, and even bringing families closer together, there is one demographic that, seemingly, has already had enough of the viral campaign: Millennials.

The group has recently taken to Twitter not to complain about the idea, so much, but rather the song that accompanies the challenge and that it's being called the "the TikTok song."

However, if you’re stuck inside with your folks — and you can accept “I’m Just a Kid” was first released in 2002 — the challenge is just another creative way for those on social media to pass the time.