What is Instagram's 'First Photo Challenge'?

The coronavirus health crisis has most Americans longing for a time before facemasks were the norm and self-isolation was the status quo -- and nowhere is that more evident than on social media.

In the midst of the pandemic, people are turning to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share news, updates and funny memes, while others are just hoping to find some type of distraction. But one of the brighter trends to emerge from all this just might be the #FirstPhotoChallenge.

Unlike other online #challenges that require eating Tide Pods or pretending to be microwaves, the First Photo Challenge asks users to find the first photo they ever took alongside a significant other. Many Instagram users have already taken part, and the resulting pics are, in a word, adorable.

Don’t have a significant other at the moment? No problem. Some users seem to be posting #FirstPhotoChallenge entries that celebrate friendships, newborn family members, pets or even the Harry Potter franchise.

Those who want to encourage others to participate can simply tag friends in their own #FirstPhotoChallenges. But be careful -- as Instagram's Second Hand News joked, you never know if a quarantined couple is on the verge of taking their #LastPhotoChallenge without even knowing it.

If that's the case, perhaps they'd rather have these tips on peaceful cohabitation during the coronavirus pandemic?