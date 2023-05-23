Expand / Collapse search
Father's Day gift ideas for 2023, from comfy shoes to fun travel experiences

Browse this unique list of 14 gifts for dads on Father's Day 2023

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you're still racking your brain over what to get your dad or father figure for Father’s Day, consider the shoppable gifts mentioned below.

From shoes to shaving cream, from a fire pit to delicious snacks, there are 14 gift ideas here for dads who have all types of interests. 

Without further ado, dive right into these items worth considering for Dad. 

MinnetonkaMoccasin.com Minnetonka Moccasin Men's Eco Anew, $74.95

Minnetonka shoes

Every man needs a comfy and fashion-forward sneaker in his shoe collection and these Eco Anew kicks by Minnetonka Moccasin are the perfect pair. (Minnetonka)

Help Dad breathe new life into his shoe collection with these comfy and fashion-forward sneakers.

Available in a range of hues, these ultra-lightweight kicks are Minnetonka's first eco-friendly sneaker. 

Featuring 100% recycled breathable mesh lining, your leading man may also appreciate the cushy insole (also made with nearly half eco-friendly materials). 

Jackfir.com Jackfir The Facekit, $120

Jackfir facekit

Men need a great skincare routine — so make things easy by getting them the Jackfir Facekit that comes with a daily facial cleanser, the classic shave cream and the classic daily facial moisturizer. (Jackfir)

Upgrade Dad’s skincare routine with this trio of products from the Jackfir brand.

Choose from the following: The Classic Daily Facial Cleanser, The Classic Shave Cream and The Classic Daily Facial Moisturizer.  

All the products are allergy- and dermatologist-tested.

They contain 70% organic ingredients.

LoleLife.com Lolë Cove Swim Trunks, $71 

Lolë swim trunks

If Dad plans on taking a dive into the pool or the ocean, make sure he has a pair of swim trunks that are versatile for before, during and after the swim. (Lolë)

From the pool to the ocean, if Dad’s happy place is logging laps or floating on his back, he may love this bathing suit. 

For a great way to kick off summer, treat your father or father figure to these fully lined, ventilated swim trunks made with 100% recycled fibers and Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ sun protection. 

Bonus: These shorts have secure pockets and a quick-drying material, so Dad can go between the pool and tennis court with ease.

FreeYourTea.com Free Your Tea Ice Tea Gift, $84

Free Your Tea gift

Enjoy a refreshing glass of ice tea with the Free Your Tea gift box that includes six different flavors. (Free Your Tea)

As the weather heats up, help Dad enjoy a refreshing ice tea. 

And there’s perhaps no better way for him to raise a glass than with these customizable gifts featuring a variety of premium loose-leaf teas, specifically selected for their stellar taste when prepared cold. 

Each gift box includes six teas — so get creative in mixing and matching up to six flavors you think he’ll enjoy the most.

StillAustin.com Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon, $60

Still Austin bourbon

If your dad needs a go-to bourbon recommendation, try out the Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon that comes in at a hard 118 proof. (Still Austin )

Consider a bourbon rec for your pop.

Still Austin’s Cask Strength Bourbon is crafted from a blend of stellar barrels and bottled at a "don’t-make-plans-for-tomorrow" 118 proof. 

If your dad stays away from alcohol, then try Spiritless 74, a craft non-alcoholic bourbon-style beverage.

RevivalNewYork.com Revival New York Spa Collection Robe, $99

Revival New York bath robes

Wrap your special man in some luxury this Father's Day with a plush, fleece-lined robe from the Revival New York Spa Collection. (Revival New York)

This robe is made with soft and smooth microfiber on the outside and a luxurious fleece lining.

Complete with a shawl collar, two pockets and an adjustable tie waist, it's a one-size-fits-most choice. 

There’s also a velour version available.

SobelAtHome.com Star Wars Home Collection, from $79

Sobel Westex star wars sheets

The "Star Wars" fan in your life may enjoy cuddling up with this Star Wars home bedding. (Sobel Westex)

For the "Star Wars" aficionado, delight him with a gift from the "Star Wars" home bedding and bath line.

Options for purchase: The Astromech Collection, The Dark Side Collection, The Jedi Collection and The Tatooine Collection.

Each collection showcases items like decorative pillows, a seven-piece bedding collection and a hand-knitted Galaxy Chunky Knit Throw.

WoodUnderwear.com Wood Underwear Tailored Lounge Pants, $89

Wood Underwear loungewear pants

This tailored pair of lounge pants will replace those old sweatpants that dad has been wearing for years. Try completing the set with the matching lounge hoodie. (Wood Underwear)

This pair of sweats boasts softness, has a tailored fit and deep pockets. 

Once he pulls on the drawstring waist, Dad may want to live in these for days.

You can also buy the Wood Underwear Tailored Lounge Hoodie ($89) to complete the set.

TheCookieCups.com The Cookie Cups Pretzel Making Kit, $49.99

cookie cups pretzel making kit

Who doesn't love a pretzel? Now is your opportunity to spend some quality time with your dad — and make 12 large pretzels the whole family can enjoy. (Chris Emmeott Photography)

For Dad, Grandpa or the uncle who can’t get enough of a tasty pretzel, this kit can be fun for the whole family. 

Together with loved ones, men can make 12 large pretzels from scratch and then dig into these warm, soft pretzels fresh from the oven. 

PaigeTate.com Paige Tate Dad's Story, $24.95

Dad's Story

Celebrate your father figure this year with a keepsake book. It has different prompts that allow him to share the stories that made him the man he is. (The May Studio)

Consider the idea of giving a special guy in your life this keepsake book.

Designed by artist and author Korie Herold, the book allows Dad to fill in the writing prompts and journaling pages with special stories from his childhood through adulthood. 

ColsenFirePits.com Colsen Fire Pits, from $39.96

Colsen Fire Pits

This eco-friendly fire pit is slick and easy to use; best of all, it's smokeless. (Colsen Fire Pits)

Treat Dad to a campfire experience with an eco-friendly fire pit that is a breeze to light and extinguish (be sure you have proper ventilation; follow all instructions carefully).

Even better, since these models are made from temperature-resistant concrete, you’ll have a smokeless and odor-free experience. 

You can also buy these on Amazon.

Infinityx1.com Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern, $89

Infinity X1 while fishing

This high-tech lantern is a gift option for your outdoorsy dad and can be used on your next family camping trip. (Infinity X1)

Techy dads may appreciate this high-tech lantern, which can charge by solar power or rechargeable batteries. It also runs on dry cell batteries. 

Whether he uses it during a power outage or family camping trip to your favorite lake, this gadget has a USB cord so it can charge other devices such as a cell phone. It includes four different lighting modes up to 2800 Lumens and five color outputs. 

Trafalgar.com Trafalgar Tour, prices vary

TRAFALGAR

Celebrate Dad this year by helping him see some of the greatest sights in America with a Trafalgar tour. (TRAFALGAR)

If you're considering a splurge gift this year such as a travel experience, try asking a few family members to chip in. 

With global guided vacation company Trafalgar, Dad can experience a variety of tour offerings. 

Options include the eight-day Pioneer Adventures of the Old West (from $2,502 per person) with hits like the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and Bryce Canyon; nine-day Wild West, Cowboys and Buffalos (from $2,916 per person) with stops such as Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park; or an eight-day Costa Rica family tour dubbed Monkeys, Jungles and Volcanoes (from $2,017 per person) from San Jose to Tortuguero, Arenal, and Manuel Antonio National Park. 

OliveAndCocoa.com Olive & Cocoa Backyard Barbecue Crate, $118  

Olive & Cocoa bbq crate

This Olive & Cocoa box is the perfect mix for your BBQ loving dad, and it comes in a handcrafted wooden box tied in a silk ribbon. (Olive & Cocoa)

For men who would "rather be grilling," captivate their senses with this assortment of snacks such as lemon dill pickles and pimento cheese popcorn and condiments like garlic aioli and coarse mustard.

To save time, the bundle arrives gift-wrapped together in a handcrafted wood crate accented by a ribbon.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.