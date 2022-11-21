10 jewelry gifts that cost $100 or less

If you're on the lookout for a cool piece of jewelry this Christmas, browse the below gift guide.

From earrings to bracelets, birthstones to zodiac signs, there are many options likely to please many stylish ladies.

I Am Eido Lewa Earrings, $60

These earrings launched in 2022 and could be an excellent holiday gift this year.

Available on iameido.com, each pair consists of a gemstone encased in gold, rose, gold, or silver.

See See Heart Pendant Necklace, $64.95

The recently-unveiled See See Jewelry line is more than meets the eye.

When the recipient holds the pendant up to a lamp or flashlight on their phone it reveals the hidden message inside with your choice of pre-set sayings like "Love you more," "Love You Mom" or "Love You Dad."

This gift is available on bayouglassarts.com.

"UNSTOPPABLE" Diamond Accent Mini Band in Sterling Silver, $59

If you’d like to give a special someone a ring with an inspiring message, try this option from Serena Williams with the word "unstoppable" inscribed on it.

Complete with a diamond accent for the letter "O," you can choose from sterling silver or 10K yellow gold (though that material clocks in at $199) for the band.

This gift is available on serenawilliamsjewelry.com.

Starburst Earrings, $95

How gorgeous are these earrings?

Part of the Vermeil Collection, it’s worth noting that vermeil (pronounced "vehr-may"), is a high quality 925 sterling silver that has been plated with a thick layer (at least 2.5 microns) of 18K gold.

The result is these stylish earrings that are great for everyday wear.

This gift is available on shopvenvs.com.

Perfect Hoop Earrings, $49.99

Many women may desire the perfect pair of gold hoops. As the name of this product implies, these deliver, and these lightweight earrings are made of 18k gold vermeil with a sterling silver base.

These hoops are available on soniahou.com.

Merry Birthstone Earrings Trio, $12.99

Say happy holidays with these delightful birthstone earrings. Each set of three earrings is made with glass-colored stones set in silvertone in three shapes. At only $12.99, you might want to order a few sets.

This earrings set is available on avon.com.

Jewels for Hope Handwoven Unity Necklace, $79.20

Typically $99, this piece of jewelry is on sale for $79.20 through Christmas.

This gold circle necklace is made in Connecticut and 10% of the profits are donated to charity.

This necklace from Jewels for Hope is available on etsy.com.

Trillion London Blue Topaz Wishbone Pendant with Diamond, $99

This necklace with a tiny diamond and a larger topaz stone in a wishbone design may look like a million bucks, but it'll only set you back $99.

If you’d like to splurge, you can buy this necklace with higher quality gemstones or different metal types like rose gold, yellow gold or white gold for additional costs.

This necklace is available on angara.com.

14K Yellow Gold Polished Love Knot Post Earrings, $78.29

For earrings that are likely to put a smile on her face, these 14K yellow gold earrings are a great gift option.

They’re timeless, elegant, and come with secure backings to keep the earrings in place wherever your loved one’s day takes her.

These earrings are available on jtv.com.

"When Stars Align" Constellation Necklace, $69

For the friend or family member who enjoys reading her horoscope, give her this fitting necklace in her zodiac sign.

It’s great for the astrology enthusiast, or just about any woman who likes wearing a fashionable necklace.

Choose from 14K gold or rhodium plated brass, both with cubic zirconia stones.

This zodiac necklace is available on sterlingforever.com.