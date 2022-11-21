Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday Gift Guide
Published

10 jewelry gifts that cost $100 or less

Christmas gift idea: Jewelry gifts you can buy online for under $100

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Holiday gift ideas for the whole family Video

Holiday gift ideas for the whole family

Home contractor Skip Bedell and his wife Alison show off gifts for everyone on your Christmas list

If you're on the lookout for a cool piece of jewelry this Christmas, browse the below gift guide.

From earrings to bracelets, birthstones to zodiac signs, there are many options likely to please many stylish ladies.

I Am Eido Lewa Earrings, $60 

These newly launched earrings are a perfect gift for your elegant friends who want to add to their jewelry collection.

These newly launched earrings are a perfect gift for your elegant friends who want to add to their jewelry collection. (I Am Eido LLC)

These earrings launched in 2022 and could be an excellent holiday gift this year. 

Available on iameido.com, each pair consists of a gemstone encased in gold, rose, gold, or silver. 

HOLIDAY SEASON: CHECK OUT THESE DEALS ON GIFT ITEMS TO SHOP FOR THIS YEAR

See See Heart Pendant Necklace, $64.95

Create a secret message for your friends and loved ones that is revealed when help up to a light. 

Create a secret message for your friends and loved ones that is revealed when help up to a light.  (Contina Pierson, Owner/Designer/Photographer at Bayou Glass Arts Studio)

The recently-unveiled See See Jewelry line is more than meets the eye.

When the recipient holds the pendant up to a lamp or flashlight on their phone it reveals the hidden message inside with your choice of pre-set sayings like "Love you more," "Love You Mom" or "Love You Dad." 

This gift is available on bayouglassarts.com.

"UNSTOPPABLE" Diamond Accent Mini Band in Sterling Silver, $59

Serena Williams has created the perfect gift for that special someone who is simply "unstoppable."

Serena Williams has created the perfect gift for that special someone who is simply "unstoppable." (Serena Williams Jewelry)

If you’d like to give a special someone a ring with an inspiring message, try this option from Serena Williams with the word "unstoppable" inscribed on it.

THE BEST LAST-MINUTE GIFTS WITH FAST SHIPPING UNDER $50

Complete with a diamond accent for the letter "O," you can choose from sterling silver or 10K yellow gold (though that material clocks in at $199) for the band. 

This gift is available on serenawilliamsjewelry.com.

Starburst Earrings, $95

These vermeil earrings are perfect for a day in the office or a night out on the town. 

These vermeil earrings are perfect for a day in the office or a night out on the town.  (VENVS/ shopvenvs.com)

How gorgeous are these earrings? 

Part of the Vermeil Collection, it’s worth noting that vermeil (pronounced "vehr-may"), is a high quality 925 sterling silver that has been plated with a thick layer (at least 2.5 microns) of 18K gold. 

The result is these stylish earrings that are great for everyday wear.

This gift is available on shopvenvs.com.

Perfect Hoop Earrings, $49.99

These Sonia Hou lightweight earrings can be a great addition to anyone's jewelry box.

These Sonia Hou lightweight earrings can be a great addition to anyone's jewelry box. (Sonia Hou Jewelry)

Many women may desire the perfect pair of gold hoops. As the name of this product implies, these deliver, and these lightweight earrings are made of 18k gold vermeil with a sterling silver base. 

These hoops are available on soniahou.com.

Merry Birthstone Earrings Trio, $12.99

These birthstone earrings are one option for a personalized gift to give your loved ones this holiday season.

These birthstone earrings are one option for a personalized gift to give your loved ones this holiday season. (Avon)

Say happy holidays with these delightful birthstone earrings. Each set of three earrings is made with glass-colored stones set in silvertone in three shapes. At only $12.99, you might want to order a few sets. 

This earrings set is available on avon.com.

CHRISTMAS 2022: 11 GIFT IDEAS FOR THE HOME

Jewels for Hope Handwoven Unity Necklace, $79.20

You won't just look good in this American-made necklace, but you will also feel good knowing 10% of the profits go to charity.

You won't just look good in this American-made necklace, but you will also feel good knowing 10% of the profits go to charity. (JewelsforHope.net)

Typically $99, this piece of jewelry is on sale for $79.20 through Christmas. 

This  gold circle necklace is made in Connecticut and 10% of the profits are donated to charity. 

This necklace from Jewels for Hope is available on etsy.com.

Trillion London Blue Topaz Wishbone Pendant with Diamond, $99

This diamond and topaz necklace is designed with a wishbone shape. 

This diamond and topaz necklace is designed with a wishbone shape.  (Angara)

This necklace with a tiny diamond and a larger topaz stone in a wishbone design may look like a million bucks, but it'll only set you back $99. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you’d like to splurge, you can buy this necklace with higher quality gemstones or different metal types like rose gold, yellow gold or white gold for additional costs. 

This necklace is available on angara.com.

14K Yellow Gold Polished Love Knot Post Earrings, $78.29

These Love Knot earrings are available for purchase on jtv.com.

These Love Knot earrings are available for purchase on jtv.com. (JTV)

For earrings that are likely to put a smile on her face, these 14K yellow gold earrings are a great gift option.

They’re timeless, elegant, and come with secure backings to keep the earrings in place wherever your loved one’s day takes her. 

These earrings are available on jtv.com.

"When Stars Align" Constellation Necklace, $69  

For the friend or family member who enjoys reading her horoscope, give her this fitting necklace in her zodiac sign.

It’s great for the astrology enthusiast, or just about any woman who likes wearing a fashionable necklace.

Your horoscope-loving friend or family member may appreciate this astrological necklace for any season.

Your horoscope-loving friend or family member may appreciate this astrological necklace for any season. (Sterling Forever)

Choose from 14K gold or rhodium plated brass, both with cubic zirconia stones. 

This zodiac necklace is available on sterlingforever.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.