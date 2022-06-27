Summer travel: How to pack a carry-on (and nothing more!) this vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ever struggle to fit your clothes, shoes and toiletries into your carry-on luggage before your flight?

With summer travel now reaching its peak, many people are bringing carry-on luggage this vacation to skip the checked bag line and save time (and to avoid any lost luggage woes).

But how will everything fit into one bag for your two-week getaway?

AMERICA'S TOP 5 HIKING CITIES, ACCORDING TO A NEW ANALYSIS

Here are some of the best tips for packing only a carry-on this summer as you get away.

Use packing cubes

Packing cubes can be a great hack to make the most of your space in a carry-on.

PLANNING A 2-WEEK VACATION GETAWAY? EXPERTS SAY WORKERS SHOULD THINK AGAIN

Amy Chan, a former luxury hotel reviewer who is based in Vancouver, Canada, traveled with only a small suitcase, sometimes for weeks on end. She suggested using packing cubes for specific day or night outfits. This helps save space and helps with organization.

She also suggested rolling your clothes, rather than laying them flat. "This allows for much tighter packing, so you can fit more and also minimize creasing," she said.

Ditch the hair tools

Accustomed to bringing every hair tool you own with you on vacation? Leave the hair tools at home.

TIPS FOR ROAD TRIPPING WITH DOGS, FROM PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN A VAN YEAR-ROUND

Blow-dryers, flat irons, curling irons and more all take up space in a bag. Consider leaving one or more of these at home.

Most hotels provide blow-dryers for guests — and chances are you can survive the trip without every tool at your disposal. Give your hair a much-needed heat break!

Take flat shoes

Thinking about bringing your highest heels or chunkiest boots?

Choose the flattest shoes you own to take on your trip. This will not only save space in your carry-on, it will also lessen the weight of your bag.

Think about it: No one wants to lift a heavy carry-on into the overhead bin anyway!

Wear your bulkiest clothes and shoes

When traveling, nothing says comfort like a big jacket and chunky sneakers. Wear your bulkiest clothing on the plane to avoid taking up space in your carry-on bag.

Elainnie Singleterry, a D.C.-based flight attendant, has been gathering tips and tricks for carry-on travel for years now.

"When choosing outfits, plan ahead. Wearing your most bulky shoes on the airplane helps make more room in your carry-on," she said.

Plus, you'll be much more comfortable on that eight-hour flight.

Fill in the extra space

Wondering where all of your socks will go? Pack the holes and extra space in your carry-on with other items.

"Pack socks, and even underwear, inside your tennis shoes to use otherwise wasted space," Singleterry said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Plugging holes this way will help maximize space within your luggage and ensure you're making the most of your packing.

Don’t overpack

Think you need 10 outfits for a two-day trip? Think again.

Fight the urge to overpack a carry-on.

Prioritize your pieces and make sure you aren't packing more than you will wear.

Amy Chan said this is key to efficiently packing. "You need less than you think," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chan also suggested doing laundry on the road if necessary.