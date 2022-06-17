The ultimate Father’s Day breakfast casserole: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Father’s Day 2022, treat dad or a father figure in your life to this breakfast casserole with eggs, cheese, bacon and veggies galore.

"Before you go to bed at night you can prep and put together everything so that all you have to do in the morning is pop it in the oven, bake and serve!" says Catherine McCord, the food blogger behind Weelicious, author of Weelicious: 140 Fast, Fresh, and Easy Recipes and co-founder of One Potato, an organic meal kit company.

Make sure to give the man of honor the first, and best serving.

Breakfast Casserole by Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

6 large eggs, whisked

2/3 cups milk

1 cup cheese, shredded (you can use Mexican cheese blend, mozzarella, cheddar or Monterey Jack)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

5 slices day-old whole wheat bread, cut into cubes

4 pieces of bacon, cooked and crumbled into bite-size pieces

1 cup cooked vegetables, chopped (broccoli, corn, bell peppers, onions or anything you have leftover from last night's dinner)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F.

2. In a bowl whisk the eggs, milk, cheese and salt until thoroughly combined.

3. Soak the cubed bread in the egg mixture and stir until just combined (you don’t want to over mix the bread, or it will break apart).

4. Fold in the remaining ingredients.

5. Pour the mixture into an 8×8 inch greased pan and bake for 45-50 minutes or until the top is golden.

6. Serve.

Note: This recipe can be doubled and cooked in a 13 x 9 inch dish

This original recipe is owned by Weelicious.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.