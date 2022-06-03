Father’s Day 2022: Great gifts for grandfathers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

To toast the grandpa, great uncle or another special grandfatherly figure in your life this Father’s Day, impress him with one of these terrific gift ideas below.

Whether he’s all about yard work or the kind of fella who loves to unwind with a scented candle and tipple — we’ve got something for everyone ahead of Sunday, June 19.

And pass this list around to others, too, who might be looking right at this moment for the perfect gift for the beloved grandfather in their life.

With that — we're off!

The Burro Buddy, $41.95

Know a grandfather who loves to tinker in the backyard?

This handy lawn and gardening tray will help him keep all his tools organized at waist level (no more bending up and down a million times!).

There’s even room for him to stash a cool, refreshing beverage while he works.

P.S. The Burro Buddy is proudly made in America by a father-daughter team.

I See Me! ‘Super-Bestest’ Grandpa Personalized Book, $34.99

A unique book like this is sure to make any grandpa smile.

This attractive tome is an homage to the relationship between a grandfather and his grandchildren — and it can be personalized with a name or nickname, up to two grandchildren’s names and a dedication photo.

There are also versions of this book to honor the love of a dad or an uncle, too.

Procera Gin, $84.99

Grandfathers who gin will adore this elegant bottle from Procera Gin.

The sustainability-minded brand is distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, and the gin is said to be the world’s first to use fresh juniper.

Even better, those who buy this can feel good about the purchase, as the makers are passionate about their vision to reforest the Kenyan highlands with Procera trees and plant one tree per bottle sold.

The bottles are also crafted from 100% recycled glass and the distillery employs a zero-waste water system to boot.

Hollander Sleep Products 12-pound Weighted Blanket with Grey Plush Cover by Great Sleep, $142.99

Not much beats a hug from a loved one — but you can help simulate that warm and soul-soothing feeling with this amazing weighted blanket a grandfather or grandpa figure is sure to love.

Filled with silky soft, hypoallergenic polyester batting and micro glass beads for added heft, this blanket offers so-called deep touch pressure simulation — making the user almost feel as if he's being held or hugged.

Hisense 7000 BTU-DOE 115-Volt Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi, $399

Cheer up your grandfather’s comfort level by splurging on this quiet, portable air conditioner that’s even Wi-Fi compatible, which means he can control the AC unit without getting up from his favorite chair.

The air conditioner features cooling, fan and dehumidifier modes, so he can adjust things as he sees fit.

It’s worth noting that people aged 65 years or older are more prone to heat-related health problems; the CDC recommends staying in air-conditioned buildings as often as possible to avoid heat-stress.

Bonus: The drain-free design means a grandad won't have to remove water manually.

Sisu Scents Candle, $59

With five scents on offer, we know the grandfather or grandpa figure in your life is going to swoon for this delightful candle, whether the choice is After Hours (bergamot, peony and patchouli) or Early Morning (water lily, freesia and bergamot).

The brand takes its inspiration from "sisu," the Finnish concept of inner strength and perseverance — two traits this wise man surely has in spades.

All 100% biodegradable candles are hand-poured in California and are free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

‘Grandpa Magic’ by Allan Zola Kronzek, $9.19

Grandpa knows best, huh? He’s about to meet a cornucopia of 100+ easy-to-learn tricks, illusions and brain teasers that will have youngsters going wild!

The book was created by a professional magician — and all of the stunts and stumpers included here are illustrated with step-by-step instructions.

Paige Tate & Co. 'Grandpa's Story: A Memory and Keepsake Journal for My Family,' $24.95

Nothing is better than passing down family memories — and this book helps make sharing grandpa’s stories and life advice a breeze.

The keepsake book has both journaling pages and also writing prompts to help him record some of his most cherished memories. Think: "What was your house like growing up? What were your favorite toys or playtime activities?" and "What do you value most in life? What family values do you hope to pass down?"

Olive & Cocoa Fairway Golf Crate, $118

For the grandpa or grandfatherly man in your life who golfs, wow him with this lovely gift crate.

The hand-crafted wooden crate comes wrapped with a ribbon and contains the book "Golf Courses: Fairways of the World."

It contains some 200 photos of venues from Scotland’s St. Andrews Old Course to South Africa’s Leopard Creek Country Club, a pair of "lucky" socks (men’s one size fits most); a clip-on leather caddy that holds two ball markers, a pitch mark tool, four wooden tees — and an eight-ounce stainless steel flask to celebrate those wins on the green.