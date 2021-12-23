Woman shares clever use for leftover wrapping paper pieces

You don’t have to throw out those scraps when you wrap presents.

That’s what TikTok users have learned from a viral video that’s regained steam on the app. DIY crafter and art lover Lauren Campanella shared a gift wrap idea last year, which showed users that they can put their wrapping paper scraps to good use.

COOPERATIVE DOG GETS WRAPPED UP LIKE A CHRISTMAS PRESENT IN HILARIOUS VIRAL VIDEO

Campanella demonstrated her idea with plain brown paper and a long metallic blue scrap piece that had contrasting snowflake patterns.

"So for this, I ended up using some of my scraps from other presents that I was wrapping, and then also from some other DIY projects. Hence, that brown paper," Campanella explained while she wrapped the gift. "But, I thought it would be so cute. Why not use that brown paper, put a patterned piece over it. So, one is solid – I would recommend – and then one patterned. And you can flip-flop this if you want to wrap the whole gift in a pattern and then put the solid over top. I think that would look wonderful as well."

BABY HELPS MOM MAKE ADORABLE, HANDMADE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS ON TIKTOK

Campanella then tied a white ribbon around the wrapped box, which she said was a leftover from previous gifts she wrapped. She went on to tie a small translucent ribbon into a bow and attached it to the beautifully wrapped package.

That’s not all. Campanella created a gift tag for the present from the leftover brown paper she had. Or how Campanella put it, she used scraps of her scraps.

DIY CHRISTMAS FRAGRANCE GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK, AND YOU CAN MAKE IT AT HOME

"I made a little tag. Just take a little Sharpie or pen, put ‘to’ and ‘from,’ it gives it a nice little extra touch," Campanella said while she attached her DIY gift tag to the present with a thin piece of string.

Campanella originally shared her reusable wrapping paper scraps video in December 2020, but the video appears to be making its rounds once more thanks to TikTok’s algorithm.

MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS RECIPES ON TIKTOK REVEALED: ‘GRINCH BROWNIES’ AND OTHER VIRAL FAVORITES

The video has been viewed more than 30,500 times and has been praised by dozens of TikTok users.

"So beautiful…who knew?" One user commented.

"You are so talented," another user shared. "Thank you for this tip."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campanella did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.