Homemade baked pretzel sticks for National Pretzel Day: recipe

This month is a big one for pretzel lovers, with April being National Soft Pretzel Month and April 26 having the designation as National Pretzel Day.

And while you may think making baked pretzels from scratch is difficult, it’s actually quite simple.

Pretzel enthusiasts are sure to love this baked pretzel stick recipe from Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho.

"In honor of National Soft Pretzel Month, we created a recipe that delivered a traditional soft pretzel with a modern twist," said Scott King, executive director of food and beverage and culinary at Shore Lodge. "This house-made recipe offers guests warm, buttery, flavor paired with three delicious dipping sauces: pimiento cheese, grainy mustard and porter cream sauce, and is the perfect companion for cold beer."

Read on for the recipe. And don’t forget to have fun trying various condiments for pairing, such as cinnamon butter, spicy mustard or beer cheese.

Shore Lodge’s House-Baked Pretzel Sticks

Makes 8 servings

Prep Time: Approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes to combine ingredients and for dough to rise, be portioned and rest

Cook Time: 30 minutes to boil, dry and bake pretzels

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups warm water

30 g. brown sugar

0.25 oz. dry yeast

4 oz. unsalted butter, melted

1.25 oz. kosher salt

4 ½-to-5 cups all-purpose flour

3 qt. water

¾ cup baking soda

Egg wash (Crack an egg into a small bowl and add a teaspoon of water and whisk to combine; you can also just use the yolk or egg white, if preferred.)

Condiments and dipping sauces of choice

Instructions:

1. Preheat your convection oven to 360° F.

2. Combine warm water, brown sugar, yeast and melted butter in a mixer bowl.

3. Mix with a dough hook until combined and let sit until the yeast is active and bubbly.

4. Once the yeast is bubbly, add in flour, and mix. Add in kosher salt and mix on low until thoroughly combined. Increase speed to medium and mix until dough pulls away from sides. If needed, add more flour slowly.

5. When the dough is smooth, place it in an oiled bowl. Cover with plastic and let the dough rise until it's doubled in size.

6. Add water to a large pot and bring to a boil.

7. Once doubled, weigh the dough into 3-ounce pieces and mold to your desired shape.

8. Let dough rest for another 10-15 minutes.

9. Once your water is at a boil, add in baking soda. Boil your pretzels for 30 seconds on one side, flip and repeat for the other side.

10. Remove from water and place on a sheet pan lined with parchment that has been thoroughly greased or sprayed with cooking spray, and flip pretzels upside down. Let them dry for 15-20 minutes until the skin has formed.

11. Flip pretzels right side up on another piece of parchment paper thoroughly greased or sprayed with cooking spray, and lightly coat with egg wash. If desired, cut slits and sprinkle with kosher or sea salt.

12. Bake at 360° F for 10-15 minutes, rotating halfway through until you get your desired color. Serve with the accouterments of your choice and enjoy.

This original recipe is owned by ShoreLodge.com and was shared with Fox News.

