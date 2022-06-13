Father's Day 2022: Top gift picks for dads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your dad, uncle, husband or favorite fella may not need another tie. This Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, surprise him with something unique that he'll adore.

Ahead, 17 wonderful ideas for Father’s Day 2022.

Thera Adult Therarobe, $249

Help your pop relieve tension and unwind after a long day in this luxury robe that comes in gray and blue. He’ll love wearing it while reading the newspaper in his easy chair or sipping coffee in bed.

The Dreaming Tree Wines, $14.99 a bottle

Developed by musician Dave Matthews and celebrated winemaker, Sean McKenzie, Dreaming Tree Wines’ affordable price point may entice you to give him a few bottles, or even a case. So this Father’s Day, impress Dad’s taste buds with a refreshing rosé, a white, the delectable red blend, cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir (the pinot noir gets Matthews’ seal of approval). "This is something I feel good about inviting someone over to share with me. It's something I can be proud of. It's creation," the singer and songwriter said.

Bonus: A portion of proceeds from every bottle sold go towards environmental conservation organizations like the Wilderness Society and Living Lands & Waters.

minted. Personalized Adult Aprons, $44

For the father who is always behind the grill or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, surprise him with a special apron in a beautiful pattern from independent artists that gets finished with a personalized leather name tag with his initials, name or just "dad" emblazoned on it. A matching children’s apron ($36) is also on offer if your husband, dad or dad figure always has little sous chefs helping him perfect his culinary masterpieces.

Elysium Health Index, $499

Looking for a great group gift to go in on for Dad? There’s nothing better than the blessing of health, and this gift may be a game-changer to splurge on. Once your father or father figure receives this at-home testing kit developed by Elysium Health in partnership with Yale University, he’ll provide a saliva sample to determine how he’s been aging using cutting-edge technology in the science of epigenetics.

Within a few weeks of sending in his sample, he’ll receive his biological age, cumulative rate of aging and science-backed lifestyle recommendations to help him age healthier. Since he’ll always be a superhero to you, help inspire him to better his best and double down on committing to his health.

Three Spirit Nightcap, $39

For the dad or dad figure who prefers a non-alcoholic tipple, treat him to this zero-proof libation that helps him mellow out sans hangover. Crafted with hops, tree saps, turmeric root, ashwagandha root and more, he can enjoy it neat, over ice or mixed into mocktails. Cheers to the world’s greatest!

HERCULES MULLIGAN Rum & Rye, $38

You could also go the spirits route with this 50:50 blend of Caribbean-aged rum and American rye. The elixir gets its name from the revolutionary era Irish spy, giving this drink bonus points if you’ve got a history buff for a dad, uncle or family friend. Plus, the addition of fresh ginger root and a splash of bitters will please his palate, to boot. Raise a glass with him — sip it on the rocks as a ready-to-drink Irish Old Fashioned — and celebrate Father’s Day with a round or two of this drink.

Q BOUT!QUE at the World Chess Hall of Fame 2" Metal Staunton Set on Leatherette Board, $199

Got a fella in your sphere who loves the game of chess? Upgrade his board to this handsome offering from the boutique at the World Chess Hall of Fame in St. Louis, Missouri. It’s great for small spaces and cones with hand-crafted metal pieces on a black-and-gold pressed imitation leather board. For a portable set, we also love the 5-inch magnetic chess set option with drawer ($69).

Putt-A-Bout, from $27.99

Help him refine his swing with the American-made Putt-A-Bout, an indoor putting green he can set up anywhere. The smart design allows your loved one to roll it up for storage and transport, plus it’s made of a high-quality putting surface that maintains it smoothness for many tee offs to come.

Featuring built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots with a non-skid backing, choose from five different sizes. Personalized options with lines of custom text are also available.

Chocolate Pizza Company "BEST. DAD. EVER." Customizable Chocolate Pizza, $22.95

Pizza meets chocolate? Sign him up. These personalized pizzas allow you to put the word of your choosing between "Best" and "Ever" so grandpas, dads, friends, brothers and uncles alike can enjoy a delicious milk or dark chocolate ‘za with sprinkles and chocolate candies as toppings. You can even add peanut butter "wings" to round out the meal.

Spongellé For My Dad Gift Set, $40

If your dad deserves some extra TLC, These body buffers scrub, cleanse and hydrate his skin in three great scents — cedar, verbena and bergamot — with at least five uses per loofah. Each buffer with embedded body wash is also infused with cayenne pepper, vetiver, yuzu, black tea and coffee extracts, to keep his skin in tip-top condition.

Messermeister Adventure Chef 3-Piece Basecamp Set, $129.95

Ready to make some more camping adventures with your old man? This knife kit is perfect for camping, fishing and hiking trips, as well as tailgating and outdoor cooking. The high-quality, full-sized knives set includes a folding 6-inch chef’s knife, a folding cutting board and a carrying case. Another option: The larger Messermeister Adventure Chef 6-Piece Summit Set ($249.95) includes the three aforementioned items along with a folding fillet knife, folding utensils and a folding peeler and parer with fish scaler.

Leatherman Bond Multi-tool, $59.95

This functional gadget comes in handy whether he’s fixing something around the house or opening a bottle of beer. This specific offering comes with 14 essential features: needle nose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, wire stripper, 420HC blade, awl, can opener, bottle opener, wood/metal file, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, small screwdriver and a 4-inch ruler. You can also head over to the Leatherman Custom Shop to add a personalized engraving, design or pattern to the Bond or a host of other multi-tools like the 21-in-1 Free P4 (from $149.95) to the 10-in-1 Micra ($34.95) – all with customizations 50% off leading up to Father’s Day.

Lawnbright Lawn Care Gift Card, from $210

It’s hard to get between a man and his lawn love. Well, here’s a welcome middle man: Lawnbright is a lawn care subscription box that bills itself as taking a "science-based approach to healthier soil and a better lawn." With a focus on natural lawn products that steer clear of harsh chemicals, he’s going to love the way his yard looks.

To throw in an extra special something, consider tacking on their Broadleaf Weed Control ($60 for a two-pack) and Organic Mosquito and Tick Control ($35) – also from Lawnbright.

minted. Photo Art Gifts, from $38 framed

This marketplace for independent artists is brimming with a diverse array of amazing gifts. Chief among them? Their collection of photo art that lets you turn beloved pictures into keepsake wall art for your dad, husband, uncle or dear friend.

The Heart Snapshot Mix (from $48 framed) arranges a selection of favorite photos into the shape of a heart and we also are partial to the Best Dad Ever Boxes (from $48 framed), which features the word "DAD" diagonally on a nine-square layout and also includes the words of your choice at the bottom.

APOLLO NEURO, $349

Times can sometimes be stressful. Help a special man in your life feel more balanced and de-stress with this unique wearable he puts around his wrist or ankle. The Apollo uses scientifically-driven touch therapy, delivering soothing vibrations in various modes that help him relax, focus, sleep and more.

HYPERICE HYPERVOLT GO 2, $199

For the man that’s on his feet all day or always tinkering around the house, this powerful percussion massage gun is sure to provide sweet relief to his sore muscles and knots throughout his body. The newest percussion massage gun from Hyperice, it’s super portable at only 1.5 pounds, includes two head attachments and features a three-hour battery life.

Liv Breads via Goldbelly, from $49.95

Does bread = life for your beloved pop? Wow him with any of the breads (or pastries) from Liv Breads, a New Jersey based bakery that specializes in Israeli and European boulangerie-style baked goods such as sourdough breads, made with a 15-year sourdough starter imported from Israel like their country loaf, Nordic (Scandinavian-style bread). and caraway-rye. Also, yeasted breads like ciabatta, topped focaccia, and challah; pastries made with laminated dough such as babka, croissant, and rugelach, bourekas (puff pastry filled with spinach and cheese) and cinnamon rolls.

Hungry now? Hint: Challah French toast for Father’s Day brunch is calling.