15 Christmas gifts to promote health and wellness this season

This holiday season, consider giving someone in your inner circle a gift designed to promote better health.

Below, browse gift ideas to encourage a healthy, active life – from pickleball sets to innovative meditation devices.

Here are 15 picks.

CabinetHealth.com Cabinet Health Essentials Bundle, $39.60

Help a loved one load up their bathroom cabinet with four medicine starter sets from "the sustainable healthcare co" designed to treat common ailments (and reduce plastic waste with their packaging): Pain + Fever Relief, Natural Sleep Aid, Allergy Relief, and Daytime Severe Cold + Flu.

All products are sourced from FDA-approved, ethical, world-class manufacturers, and certified free of toxic metals, known carcinogens and allergens such as gluten.

Each starter set includes a refillable child-safe glass medicine bottle, and a compostable refill pouch with the medicine, a magnetic label made from 100% recyclable materials and a drug facts booklet.

When someone runs out of medication, they can simply order refill packets from cabinethealth.com and help cut back on plastic waste.

Saks.com Nettie Double Pack Pickleball Paddle Set, $149.99

Hop aboard the pickleball trend and get active with this handy set that includes two paddles, two sweatbands and two balls.

These paddles have a retro-inspired design and crafted with a polymer honeycomb core and a carbon fiber face.

VelaBikes.com Vela E-Bike, $1,799

For a splurge or gift where multiple folks may off to chip in, this e-bike is one special gift choice.

These designed e-bikes encourage exercise and also make for environmentally-friendly modes of transportation since they’re electric vehicles.

They're available in several colorways. You can also choose from a low-step or high-step frame (the former has 26" wheels and suits riders between 5’1" and 6’0", while the latter has 29" wheels and suits riders between 5’7" and 6’5").

Walmart.com BodyFlex, $39.99

An excellent tool for folks with neck and back tension, this massager apparently tackles hard-to-reach areas with ease.

It's said to help speed up the recovery of muscles, tendons, and ligaments with 11 trigger point knobs, three additional knobs with embedded metal roller balls and a detachable mid-section that also works as a muscle roller stick.

Amazon.com Lettuce Grow Farmstand, from $399

Give the gift of a green thumb with this indoor, hydroponic growing system that lets you grow organic green veggies, fruits and herbs at home with some 50 seedlings on offer.

The app helps you to get growing with helpful weekly care reminders, placing order refills for seedlings and more.

Each Lettuce Grow Farmstand can grow between 12 and 36 plants based on the size you buy.

Bellabeat.com Bellabeat Ivy Health Tracker, $249

Health trackers are all the rage, but this one is a standout for women.

Recently named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022, the diamond–shaped device tracks menstrual cycles, fertility and menopause symptoms.

Like traditional fitness trackers, it also logs heart rate, hydration, sleep and other activities.

The display-free bracelet gives the wearer personalized insights via an app based on biometric data; and the companion app’s algorithms even take into account life-stage factors such as pregnancy and menopause when processing data.

H201Shift.co The Aromatherapy Shower Starter Kit, $70

This kit from H201SHIFT lets individuals transform their regular shower into a spa-inspired experience thanks to a handheld shower head with a slot for a scented capsule.

Each starter kit includes about three months' worth of scent capsules and a shower head with filter to remove debris and impurities from your shower’s water source.

Some scents included are ginger and bergamot and tea tree and lavender.

Amazon.com The Canadian Barley Tea Company Mo'mugi Organic Barley Tea, $15

Tea tipplers are likely to enjoy this health-supportive gift.

The 100% organic tea is free of caffeine, sugar, carbs and calories — and can help folks stay hydrated throughout the day.

Flavor-wise, expect a smooth roasty taste with a mellow popcorn aroma.

Amazon.com "Design the Long Life You Love: A Step-by-Step Guide to Love, Purpose, Well-Being, and Friendship" by Ayse Birsel, $26

In this easy-to-read, interactive and illustrated guide, life coach Ayse Birsel helps readers infuse more passion, purpose and joy into life.

Throughout, you’ll get advice on forming new friends in adulthood, dating profile tips, starting a new project that lights you up inside and wellness advice for all chapters of life.

MeetReflect.com Reflect Orb, $199

If you're searching for a way to de-stress, consider this handheld meditation gadget, which uses biofeedback to help users teach themselves to relax.

Thanks to EDA and ECG sensors, the Reflect Orb collects physiological signals from your fingertips, and then provides insights on your state of mind with a glowing light ring that changes colors in response to your stress levels.

The accompanying app provides helpful graphs and charts to help you track your progress on your personal well-being journey, and the gentle vibrations on the orb ofer a sensation you’ll look forward to every time you sit down to medite.

Hopwtr.com HOP WTR, $36.99 for a 12-pack

As non-alcoholic beverages become more mainstream, this beverage helps you "get hoppy" without the hangover.

This NA sparkling hop water has health-promoting ingredients like ashwagandha (an adaptogenic herb) and L-Theanine (a good-for-you amino acid primarily found in green and black tea).

With classic (a "piney, earthy flavor that reminds you of your favorite IPA"), mango, blood orange, lime and peach flavors available, the mixed pack lets the recipient sample them all.

TrulyFreeHome.com Truly Free Products, from $40

Got someone on your list who is all about cleaning their home with plant-based, non-toxic products that are better for a household’s health?

These cleaning products — running the gamut from Everyday Cleaner and Laundry Wash to Surface Shield and Dishwasher Cleaner — tout themselves as being free of harmful toxic chemicals yet effective.

Thanks to refillable and sustainable packaging, these products also help people reduce their environmental footprint while they keep their homes, dishes and clothing clean.

Poppits.com Popgel, from $9.99

This Christmas season, pick up a tube of this toothpaste that’s designed by a dentist, FDA approved, and free of icky additives SLS, triclosan, artificial preservatives, parabens and microplastics.

Billed as the first 100% plastic-free toothpaste tubes, these come in three anti-cavity fluoride styles, including cooling Cucumber Spearmint Whitening, Peppermint Super Whitening ($9.99, blue tube) and Mild Mint Sensitive Kind.

It takes these tubes up to 500 years to biodegrade, according to the company.

Also, at this rate, plastic will likely outweigh all fish in the sea by 2050, according to Plastic Soup Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to reduce plastic pollution.

Recreation.gov America the Beautiful – the National Parks & Federal Recreational Land Annual Pass, $80

A thoughtful gift for advanced hikers or newbie nature enthusiasts alike, The America the Beautiful pass grants users access to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States.

With this yearly pass, they can visit Arches National Park, Olympic National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and more as they soak up America’s grandeur and stay healthy while hiking and strolling along trails.

The pass covers the owner and up to three accompanying passengers ages 16 and older in a single, private, non-commercial vehicle at sites where per-person entrance fees are charged.

In addition, the pass gives the owner discounts for camping, permit or ticket reservations; and all proceeds from sales are used to improve and enhance visitor services.

TUSHY Bidets, from $129

Healthy personal hygiene is considered important by many.

These bidets are easy to install (just hook them into standard toilet seats) and helps the user avoid potential anal fissures, dry skin and hemorrhoids.

Along with "squeaky clean cheeks," bidets are eco- and wallet-friendly, with users consuming up to 80% less toilet paper.