Holiday shopping: Best tips for saving money this season, from a retail expert

Holiday shopping for friends and family can add up to an expensive season.

This year, the average American plans to spend over $800 on holiday gifts, decorations and food, according to the National Retail Federation.

With just 20 days to go until Christmas, RetailMeNot editor and shopping expert Kristin McGrath joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss ways to save this holiday season.

RetailMeNot is a website that offers shopping deals such as promo codes, free shipping codes and cash-back offers.

Her first piece of advice is to have a plan when going holiday shopping.

"There’s no need to be making panicky impulse buys," she said.

"Take a beat. Take a breath," she advised.

With inflation on the rise, McGrath said consumers should watch shipping costs as they can bring the total amount up significantly at times.

"Don’t pay for shipping if you don’t have to," she said.

McGrath displayed some popular holiday shopping items for the 2022 holiday season.

For kids, McGrath said the Cocomelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll is one of the most popular searches on their site.

The popular toddler toy is interactive and even makes sounds.

McGrath also said the Magic Mixies Mixlings Tap & Reveal Cauldron is a popular choice this year for many.

For adults, McGrath recommended the popular water bottle — a Hydroflask.

The vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottles are retailing for around $27, depending on size.

"Great for anyone, whether they’re taking it to the gym, camping or to the office," she said.

For the skin-care lover, McGrath recommended the Glow Recipe Hydration Kit from Sephora.

For the active friend on a shopping list this year, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is showing major discounts on RetailMeNot.

McGrath said the company has been seeing the heart rate tracker go for up to 40% off this holiday season.

