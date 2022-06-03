America's top 5 hiking cities, according to a new analysis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Take a hike, America!

Warm and sunny summer weather is the perfect time for appreciating America’s natural beauty — and what better way to do so than venturing out on a long walk on some of our country's great hiking trails.

Just in time for National Trails Day (the first Saturday of each June), a new study by Lawnstarter compared trails and attractions across the nation.

It ranked these trails and attractions based on accessibility, quality, climate, supplies and safety — and came up with their choice of the best cities for hiking.

TRAFFIC IS NOW THE WORST IN THESE 5 U.S. CITIES – IS YOURS HERE?

So, where should you take your next stroll?

Check out these top five U.S. cities for great hiking this season, based on an analysis from a lawn care start-up that does regular research into city and state amenities — and if you like these ideas, get walking!

1. Portland, OR

The city known for microbreweries and an environmentally friendly atmosphere was ranked as the top city in America for hiking by Lawnstarter.

Portland was tops for supplies access, meaning the city is very highly ranked for the availability of outdoor equipment vendors.

It also made the top five for the most hiking routes, according to Lawnstarter.

Though Portland is a metropolis, the hiking trails in and around the city draw a variety of visitors to the Pacific Northwest, according to Travel Portland.

WYOMING NONPROFIT PROTECTS YELLOWSTONE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST WILDLIFE, HOLDS TOURISM ACCOUNTABLE

Portland’s hiking destinations include forested parks and gardens through the city, as well as alpine lake walks near Mount Hood and waterfall trails in the Columbia River Gorge outside.

2. Tucson, AZ

Tucson came in second place for its wealth of hiking routes alongside other top contenders, including Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tucson’s desert landscape allows for a slew of hiking trails.

There are 249 scenic routes in the Tuscon area, to be exact, according to All Trails.

Trails include canyon climbs such as Bear Canyon at Seven Falls Trail and dry riverbed rock scrambles at Tanque Verde Falls Trail in the Coronado National Forest.

3. Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix rolled in at a close third, earning only .35 points less than Tucson per Lawnstarter’s ranking system.

The Arizona capital did clutch the top spot for most hiking routes and came in eighth for hiking quality.

Outdoor enthusiasts consider Phoenix a "mecca for urban hiking" with great trails within short driving distance of the city, says Visit Phoenix.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK: STUNNING PHOTOS CELEBRATE 150 YEARS OF NATURE AND WILDLIFE

Phoenix trails range from easy, such as the Double Butte Loop and Hole-in-the-Rock Trail in Papago Park, to difficult, like Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain.

4. Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs came in as no. 4, ranking third for the most hiking routes and ninth for supplies access.

The Colorado city just south of Denver is home to scenic hiking locations such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space and North Cheyenne Canon Park trails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Colorado Springs, situated in the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of more than 6,000 feet, is home to the landmark Pikes Peak in Pike National Forest.

5. Oakland, CA

California's Oakland snuck in to take the fifth spot on Lawnstarter's list, ranking seventh for hiking accessibility and ninth for climate.

San Francisco's neighboring city may be known for its urban landscape, but popular destinations like Redwood Regional Park showcase the best in Oakland's natural landscape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Redwood region is home to miles of different hiking trails, not far from views of the San Francisco Bay at Oakland's various waterfront parks.