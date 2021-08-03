Grandmother's viral dishwasher hack claims to solve an age-old problem

Having a dishwasher can be helpful but when you have to painstakingly hand-dry each dish after your cleaning cycles, the chore can become a tad annoying.

Luckily, one grandmother has shared a "life-changing dishwasher hack" she’s kept up her sleeve to TikTok, and users of the app are astonished by the tip.

Babs, a grandma to eight uploaded her hack on July 26 under her Brunch with Babs account. According, to her, a simple dish towel can solve the age-old dishwasher woe.

"Has this ever happened to you? You just washed the dishes but everything is still wet," Babs said at the start of her TikTok video.

"No hand drying those dishes. Do this instead," she continued while laying a dish towel in between the dishwasher and its door.

When the towel is in place, she closed the door, explaining: "At the end of the cleaning cycle, terry cloth dish towel, close the door and wait five minutes."

According to Babs, using this method will prevent you from having to hand dry dishes.

Her video has garnered more than 4.7 million views and 573,300 likes. Thousands of commenters chimed in to share their preferred drying method and whether the hack worked for them.

"Hold up! We don’t all just put them away still wet?" one TikTok user wrote.

Others said they usually wait for their dishes to air dry or wait and use dishes over the course of a few days instead of actually unloading the dishwasher.

TikTok users who tested the hack for themselves reported mixed results in the comments section with some saying it worked like a charm, or didn’t work at all.

"You can also reset the dishwasher to it actually dries," another user suggested as an alternative. "Look it up on [YouTube] for your make [and] model."