10 Christmas gifts for kids: Toys, educational kits and more

It’s time to knock off last-minute holiday shopping for the children in your life.

Ahead is a roundup of 10 gifts to buy for youngsters this Christmas and Hanukkah.

They’re sure to be thrilled to have made Santa’s "nice" list and receive some presents.

TOP TOYS FOR KIDS THIS CHRISTMAS INCLUDE SOME ‘MAGIC’ AND A SURPRISE PLUSH TOY

Amazon.com Rubik’s Phantom, $14.88

For a stocking stuffer idea, try this Rubik’s Cube where you touch each tile to reveal its color temporarily and get to work solving the cube before it fades to black.

The Rubkik’s Phantom uses thermochromic technology to respond to the heat in the fingertips.

It's also available at Target and Walmart.

Amazon.com Squishy Circuits Kits, from $19.99

It’s time to stoke kids’ imagination with these fun kits (available in a variety of versions like Dough Kit, Standard Kit, and the Deluxe Kit) that use play dough to create circuits that light up, beep and spin.

Amazon.com Gund Fox in a Box, $25.99

This gift is great for tots and includes three AA batteries with purchase.

A fun take on traditional Jack in the Boxes, here, Emory the Fox will play and sing to a special baby in your sphere.

For Play Mode, tap anywhere on the box to wake Emory Fox for a game of peek-a-boo, or press the box's musical note for Song Mode to enjoy a ditty to the tune of "Pop Goes the Weasel."

BEST GIFTS FOR GAMERS OF ANY AGE AND SKILL

Zenimals.com Zenimal Kids+, $69.99

This screen-free solution for kids to learn how to meditate is shaped like an adorable turtle and comes in teal or purple.

Zenimal plays nine guided meditations at the press of a button in a variety of genres including sleep, empathy, gratitude, creativity and stillness.

CarswellEnterprise.com The PlayGo Board, $19.99

Made in Waynesville, North Carolina, this is the board game will likely keep children ages three-to-eight entertained.

Consider it a coloring book, road-trip scavenger hunt, bingo, tic-tac-toe, puzzles, math and more – all in one.

This product is designed by a homeschooling mother of four.

CHRISTMAS 2022: 11 GIFT IDEAS FOR THE HOME

ISeeMe.com "How My Dog Saved Christmas" Personalized Storybook, $34.99

For families with dogs and youngsters, surprise them with this customized book that has a child’s own dog as the lead character.

To make the gift one-of-a-kind, you can choose the dog’s name, breed, color, the family members’ names (to be featured in the story and illustrations) and two photos.

ISeeMe! Is donating 10% of holiday proceeds from this new book to animal nonprofits.

BlissLights.com Sky Lite Evolve Projector, $49.99

Young kids who enjoy stargazing are going to adore this projector that emits soft, colorful nebula clouds around their room.

They may want to use it to read under a blanket of stars or gaze up at colorful clouds before they drift off.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

PoolCandy.com SnowCandy T. rex Inflatable Snow Sled, $50

This high-quality snow tube is made of heavy-duty, durable PVC, cold-resistant to -25 °C, and features grip handles for sledding with ease.

If the T. rex design isn’t the top choice for a little boy or girl in your life, you can shop a variety of SnowCandy designs from penguin sleds to peppermint candies.

Arcade1up.com Super PAC-MAN Countercade, $179.99

Retro toys are having a moment.

This compact arcade game includes Super Pac-MAN, the original PAC-MAN, Dig Dug, and Rally X all on one machine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grown-ups may feel nostalgic and enjoy this game as well.

Amazon.com Story Time Chess: The Game, $39.99

When it comes to chess, start ‘em, young.

With Story Time Chess: The Game, kids three and older will get to learn the rules and strategy of playing chess through a delightful book featuring characters from Chesslandia.

The set includes a double-sided chess board with a "Story Side" and "Standard Side" that grows with a child as they no longer need the character reminders, plus storage bags for all the pieces so chess pieces don’t take over your dining room table.

This gift is also available at StoryTimeChess.com and Target.