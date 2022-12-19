Holiday guide to tipping 'the people who help you all year': An expert's advice for seasonal spending

‘Tis the season to be merry — and to be spending money on gifts, travel, food and more.

Whether you’re still brainstorming over the perfect Christmas present for Mom or factoring in a few extra bucks to tip your hairdresser, the holidays can mean a hit to wallets and bank accounts.

Lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann, in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, shared ways to acknowledge the people in your life appropriately while also staying within budget.

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING: HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS FOR THE DIY-ER IN YOUR LIFE

Swann is founder of the Swann School of Protocol located in California. Even though there's a "standard" when it comes to seasonal giving, tipping during the holidays can vary based on lifestyle, she said.

While co-hosting a holiday tipping and gifting event with cash app Zelle last week in New York City, Swann mapped out a list of those who should be tipped extra.

"Think of all the individuals in the service industry who have helped make your life easy throughout the year," she said.

"Figured out who has helped you ... and who’s top of mind."

SHOPPING FOR MADE-IN AMERICA PRODUCTS FOR CHRISTMAS? HERE ARE 3 COMPANIES TO CHECK OUT

This could include housekeepers, babysitters, baristas, hairdressers, bartenders, dog walkers, doormen, delivery people and others.

Also, think about people who’ve gone the extra mile, she said.

"Did the babysitter stay a little longer? Did the doorman pick up your packages for you?" she said.

Swann encouraged people to look at their budget and decipher how much is doable for tipping others — and then "roll it out" from there.

10 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR CHRISTMAS STOCKING FOR UNDER $30

She added that a "good" tip is at least the cost of the service that's offered.

"Bottom line: Give somebody something."

For example, tip your massage therapist or personal trainer the cost of one session.

But for the money-conscious, tipping on a percentage scale will help regulate how much is being spent on tips.

"There are certainly some guidelines to follow, however, the key is to tip based on what your actual budget is," Swann said.

AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS COME FROM THESE SMALL BUSINESSES IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"Bottom line: Give somebody something."

Swann repeated that it’s important for people to know what they can afford, to avoid dipping into savings.

And while inflation has been jacking up prices across the board, Swann offered other inventive ways to give without going broke.

"It’s the one gift you know people are going to absolutely use."

This could include chipping in with family members or friends to purchase a group gift for a loved one.

THE PURPOSEFUL POINSETTIA AS A NEW FAMILY TRADITION: TRY THIS FUN HOLIDAY GIFT-GIVING IDEA

"This way everyone is in on it, but people can give exactly what they’re able to," she said.

"People tend to sometimes have a misconception that giving a group gift is ‘cheaping out,' but it really shows [recipients] that all of these people care about them," she noted.

Swann also advocated for the use of cash apps to send money digitally as a gift.

A recent Zelle study found that 48% of people said they would prefer receiving money as a digital payment instead of cash or check, noted Swann.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It’s important for us to recognize that," she said. "It’s the one gift you know people are going to absolutely use."

"Put in a note that says, ‘Here’s to that new designer bag you planned on purchasing,' or, ‘Here’s to that next round of golf.’"

Swann added that this kind of monetary exchange is a sign that gifting is changing — and it’s "definitely acceptable."

"It’s all right — and give freely," she said. "This is the holiday season."

Digital gifts can be given with a little more "grace and style" by adding a personal message, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Put in a note that says, ‘Here’s to that new designer bag you planned on purchasing,’" she said. "Or, ‘Here’s to that next round of golf.’"

She added, "This way, it still feels personal and doesn’t seem last-minute."