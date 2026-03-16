Steak 'n Shake's beef tallow tater tots spark fiery online debate, both pro and con

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Steak 'n Shake has rolled out its new tater tots cooked in beef tallow, expanding the fast-food chain's push toward traditional frying methods.

The announcement drew attention on social media after the Indianapolis-based company highlighted the ingredient Monday morning in an X post, with commenters praising the move, while others debated whether beef tallow is healthier than vegetable oils.

Steak 'n Shake previously made headlines last year when it announced that its fries would be cooked in beef tallow instead of vegetable oil — part of what the company described as a return to the "authentic way" of frying potatoes.

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"When tots were invented in the 1950s, they were cooked in beef tallow," Steak 'n Shake wrote in its X post.

"Steak 'n Shake is bringing them to you in the 21st century as the only chain offering 100% Beef Tallow Tots. You can get a taste of throwback tots."

Beef tallow — rendered beef fat — was commonly used in restaurant fryers decades ago before many chains switched to vegetable oils, according to industry experts. In recent years, some restaurants and food influencers have revived interest in the ingredient amid debates about seed oils and traditional cooking methods.

Most of the responses on X were positive, with commenters sharing their excitement.

"Tallow tots? Now that's how you do crispy right," wrote one commenter.

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"I'm going to quite literally find one of your restaurants tomorrow or ASAP. Tallow tots [are] speaking my love language," wrote another.

"Oh my gosh. I'm there," wrote someone else.

"Can't wait to try these!" said yet another commenter.

A few commenters seemed less than enthusiastic about the news.

"Honestly, if you're going for the health edge, you should be using organic EVOO (look it up, intern, lol) or avocado oil," wrote one commenter.

"Not everyone eats mammals. Great for the paleo carnivores. Not great for the pollo/pescatarians or vegetarians and vegans," said another person.

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"The fries [that were] fried in beef tallow had a weird [taste] and they weren't crispy," wrote someone else.

Several commenters remarked that they wanted to try the tots, but said there were no Steak 'n Shake locations near them.

"Tater tots are still a deep-fried food, no matter the frying medium," South Carolina-based dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker told Fox News Digital.

"The high heat used in deep-frying can produce acrylamide, a chemical linked to potential health risks when consumed in large amounts, regardless of the type of oil or fat used," she said. "While beef tallow may offer some advantages as a frying fat due to its high smoke point and stability, it doesn't make tater tots a 'health food.'"

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Manaker said that tater tots, "whether fried in beef tallow or other oils, are best enjoyed in moderation as an occasional indulgence rather than a regular part of a healthy diet."

California chef and restaurateur Andrew Gruel told Fox News Digital he was curious to know if Steak 'n Shake's tater tots are par fried ahead of time.

"The only way you can ensure [they] are fully seed oil-free is if the restaurant cuts them on-site," as his restaurants do, Gruel said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Steak 'n Shake for further comment.

Just last month, Steak 'n Shake announced that it was removing all microwaves from its kitchens by April 15.

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"Quality restaurants don't need microwaves," Steak 'n Shake posted on X at the time.

"It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only."

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This month, Steak 'n Shake began giving its hourly employees a bitcoin bonus of 21 cents per hour — and is offering a $1,000 contribution to the Trump Accounts, "supporting our employees' children."