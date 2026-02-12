Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

Fast-food chain to ban all microwaves from restaurants to 'improve food quality'

'Quality restaurants don't need microwaves,' says Steak 'n Shake

Ashley J. DiMella






Indianapolis-based fast-food chain Steak 'n Shake announced it will be removing all microwaves from its kitchens.

"We expect every unit to be microwave-free by April 15. Quality restaurants don't need microwaves," the restaurant posted on X.

"It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only."

The chain added pointedy, "Eat Real Food."

RFK JR BACKS BEEF, DECLARING 'WAR ON PROTEIN IS OVER' AS HE THANKS AMERICA'S CATTLE RANCHERS

There are 390 restaurants in the U.S., according to data company Scrape Hero.

California chef and restaurateur Andrew Gruel told Fox News Digital he wondered why Steak 'n Shake is even using microwaves. 

Steak n Shake location outside.

Steak 'n Shake announced it will eliminate microwaves from its kitchens to "improve food quality." (iStock)

"If they are for a one-off scenario, then I get it, but were they cooking their food in a microwave?" Gruel said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Steak 'n Shake for additional comment.

A systematic review titled "Microwave Radiation and the Brain" was published in the National Library of Medicine in 2022, citing some health concerns.

"Microwaves can damage the brain (one of the two key components of the human CNS), particularly affecting the neurotransmitters which play an important role in passing signals inside the body," researchers wrote.

woman heats up food in microwave

Every one of its locations should be "microwave-free by April 15," said the brand. "Quality restaurants don't need microwaves." (iStock)

They also said radiation can cause a delay in the brain's signaling process.

"Conversely," researchers said, microwaves are also "extremely useful in the medical field" — citing examples of tumor detection.

"Overall, microwaves are shown to have positive, neutral and negative effects on exposed biological systems," researchers said.

Gruel told Fox News Digital he always keeps a microwave in his restaurants' kitchens.

"Staff uses it for their food sometimes," he said. "It's good for melting chocolate, making certain desserts, juicing limes. There's lots of tricks."

rfk jr and sean hannity

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, speaks to Fox News host Sean Hannity from a Steak 'n Shake in Florida. (Fox News/Hannity)

Last year, Steak 'n Shake transitioned to using 100% all-natural beef tallow, eliminating seed oils in its restaurants.

The restaurant also switched to a2 milk in December ahead of President Donald Trump's administration's push for drinking whole milk. 

Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law in January.

"a2 milk is 100% real milk from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein and no A1. Published research suggests a2 milk is easier on digestion and may help some avoid discomfort," Steak 'n Shake said on its website.



Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

