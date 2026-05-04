Iconic brands go over-the-top for America’s 250th, from American Dew to birthday cake Cheerios

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As the country prepares for America's 250th birthday celebrations this summer, several major food companies are getting in on the party by releasing limited-edition, patriotic-themed products.

Cheerios, Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew and Oreo are among the iconic, all-American brands teasing special items to commemorate the country's semiquincentennial anniversary, Allrecipes.com reported.

Cheerios will release a birthday cake-flavored cereal, set to hit shelves in a commemorative red, white and blue box in early summer.

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The new cereal "tastes like vanilla cake and features red, white and blue sprinkles, which are not made with artificial coloring as part of the brand's initiative to remove all FD&C [food, drug & cosmetic] dyes from cereals by this summer," Allrecipes reported.

General Mills first introduced the breakfast cereal as Cheerioats in 1941 before renaming the brand Cheerios four years later, according to its website.

The Coca-Cola Co. is going all-in on the celebration with "limited-edition America250 packaging, including custom bottles and Coca‑Cola's first-ever America250 collectible mini-cans," according to Coke's website.

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Each mini-can features a design unique to one of the 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, highlighting iconic local symbols — from Georgia's peach to California's "surfer culture."

Mountain Dew has temporarily rebranded itself in honor of the semiquincentennial.

PepsiCo, which owns Mountain Dew, renamed the celebrated soft drink "American Dew" for the summer. The rebranded soda will also feature American flag-themed labels and packaging.

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Oreo has gotten in on the anniversary action by announcing the launch of its Firecracker Pop cookie, which was scheduled to arrive in stores on May 4.

The creation is a result of a collaboration between Oreo and Popsicle, Today.com reported. It features "a triple-flavored treat with blue raspberry, lemon and cherry-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden cookies."

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"Love that we have the 3-layered Oreos back!" someone wrote on an Instagram post announcing the new flavor.

"Last time they did something like this, it was so gross! But I will try anyway," another person commented. Others described it as "perfect for Fourth of July."

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As Fox News Digital previously reported, Steak 'n Shake rolled out a $2.50 Statue of Liberty milkshake in March that went viral. The shake features vanilla ice cream "blended with birthday cake, finished with whipped cream, patriotic sprinkles and an iconic dark chocolate Statue of Liberty," according to the company's website.