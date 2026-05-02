Martha Stewart's gorgeous party trick promises to keep your vodka ice-cold for hours

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With the Kentucky Derby here and summer entertaining season ramping up, a decades-old icy vodka hack from Martha Stewart is resurfacing for being eye-catching and practical, keeping the bottle ice-cold for hours while on display.

The lifestyle icon’s signature "iced vodka" presentation — a bottle of liquor frozen inside a block of flower-studded ice — is making the rounds online again, drawing millions of views and inspiring hosts to try the pretty and practical hack themselves.

"Iced vodka is one of my favorites, and I like to make a very beautiful presentation of the bottle of vodka encased in a block of flower-studded ice," Stewart says in a resurfaced clip of the technique. "It’s real easy to do."

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To do it, she places a 750-milliliter bottle of vodka inside a half-gallon milk carton with the top removed, arranges flowers around it, then fills the container with cold water before freezing.

"A fifth of vodka fits perfectly into a half-gallon container like this," Stewart notes, as she demonstrates inserting cherry blossoms and quince branches around the bottle.

Once frozen solid, the carton is peeled away, revealing a clear ice block studded with florals around the bottle.

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Beyond aesthetics, there’s a functional benefit, Stewart says. Keeping vodka extremely cold can subtly change its texture and taste.

"The freezing really does enhance the flavor of this almost tasteless liquor," Stewart says.

Beverage experts say chilling vodka can soften the "burn" that comes with with hard liquor, resulting in a smoother drink.

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Fans praised the trick online.

"Leave it to Martha to come up with this great presentation," one TikToker said on Martha Stewart Living's post. "That is so over the top Martha I love it," said another.

Others were inspired. "Wait, running to buy milk and flowers," one said.

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Some people fondly recalled seeing her demonstrate the tip on "Martha Stewart Living," her original daytime TV show that aired from the early 1990s through 2004.

"I remember this," one social media user wrote, adding, "My 12-year-old self was amazed, shocked, and astounded."

Someone else shared, "My mom used to make these for parties and still does sometimes."

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But others weren't sure the cool party trick could really mask the flavor of vodka. "Meanwhile vodka tastes like rubbing alcohol," one skeptic said.

And some weren't so sure it's all that practical, especially as it melts.

"It’s a gorgeous idea but it’s going to create a mess," one TikToker said.

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"Not practical, frozen hands and slippery," added another.

Some of those concerns, however, could be solved by placing the bottle on a tray to catch condensation, and Stewart is seen in the throwback video holding the iced bottle with a dishcloth as she serves it for a better grip.

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And the trick can be easily customized. While Stewart highlighted spring blossoms, hosts can swap in citrus slices, herbs or seasonal accents like cranberries and pine for a holiday version, according to Food Republic.

Using clear ice, which can be achieved with distilled or pre-boiled water, can also further elevate the look.