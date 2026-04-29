Burger King fans swear a simple trick gets you a fresher Whopper, but not everyone is convinced

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Want a hotter, fresher Whopper? Burger King fans say one simple request could make the difference.

Fans of the fast-food chain swear by ordering the burger "hot off the broiler" — whether you're ordering at the counter, going through the drive-through or getting delivery — to help ensure a freshly cooked patty rather than one that has been sitting on a warming tray, Tasting Table recently reported.

The request is not just an off-menu hack, as Burger King's online ordering system lists "Hot Off The Broiler" as one of its customization options — though some customers may not realize it can also be requested in person.

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The catch, however, is that the request could tack on a few extra minutes to your wait.

But plenty of burger lovers say it's worth it.

On Reddit, where Burger King customers often share and debate ordering tips and tricks, some users said a Whopper ordered "off the broiler" came noticeably hotter, with a better char, texture and more melted cheese.

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"It’s piping hot, and it still has a crust that hasn't steamed over," one Reddit user wrote recently, alongside a photo of a double Whopper stacked high with toppings and oozing melted cheese.

"I'm converted."

"Did this today and what a difference," another commenter wrote in a recent thread. "The taste and tenderness of the beef patty was way better."

Another user called it "the only way to order a Whopper."

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While some said they feel bad asking workers to go out of their way, self-identified current and former employees said the request is generally not a problem, as long as customers are polite and understand the order may take longer.

Several commenters noted that it is easier for staff when the request is made right away.

Not everyone was convinced, however.

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Some Reddit users said results can vary widely by location, with a few claiming the request is sometimes ignored during busy periods or depending on the store.

"Honest answer, it will depend on the kitchen and the manager," one commenter said.

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"Take my word for it, if you check this box, nothing changes in the preparation of your burger," another chimed in.

"If the kitchen crew is properly doing things, you couldn't tell between 'fresh off the broiler' or not."

Others argued that if a restaurant is already following proper procedures, the difference between a fresh patty and one recently placed in a warming tray will be minimal.

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"If the kitchen crew is properly doing things, you couldn't tell between 'fresh off the broiler' or not," one said.

But the hack isn't the only one fans recommend.

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Burger King's customization system includes other no-extra-charge options, such as extra pickles, additional onions, sauces or having a Whopper cut in half — letting customers truly "have it your way," as Tasting Table also reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Burger King for comment.