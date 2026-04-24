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Coffee Updates & News

Coffee expert warns one lazy habit can turn your single-serve machine into a germ trap

It's an easy step to forget after brewing — but expert says skipping it can lead to hidden buildup over time

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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There's one key step with certain types of coffee machines that's easy to forget — but doing so can lead to major issues with your brew.

Whether using a Keurig or Nespresso, every pod machine confronts users with the same moment after brewing: Remove the used pod.

If you take the pod out immediately after brewing, it may still be boiling hot and increase your risk of burns.

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But if you wait too long, you might forget to take it out entirely — and realize the next day that you left a damp, used pod sitting in the machine overnight.

Though it seems harmless, that habit can affect your machine's performance and your coffee's taste, said Andrew Pautler, the Missouri-based founder of the specialty coffee website Pull & Pour Coffee.

Woman pressing button on modern espresso machine with ceramic mug underneath

A forgotten coffee pod left overnight may seem like a harmless act, but it can impact flavor and machine performance. (iStock)

Pautler, whose website focuses on coffee tips and recipes, told Fox News Digital that leaving used pods in a brewer creates a "warm, damp environment inside the machine."

That damp environment can spell trouble for the flavor of your drinks.

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The habit "can lead to bacterial growth, stale flavors, residue buildup and general cleanliness issues," Pautler said.

He added that small habits "add up over time" — and making a few simple changes can have a big impact.

Older woman holding a coffee cup and drinking

Regular maintenance habits, including removing pods, can help extend the life of single-use coffee machines. (iStock)

Pautler recommends ejecting pods after each use, as well as occasionally rinsing removable parts of the machines.

He also recommends descaling your machine regularly.

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Descaling involves running a vinegar or commercial descaling solution through the machine to flush out mineral buildup, then rinsing it out with multiple water cycles.

The process is crucial, "especially if you're using hard water," Pautler said.

A barefoot man holding a white cup of black coffee.

Small habits "add up over time," so making a few simple changes can have a big impact on your morning brew. (iStock)

"While most machines appear to work fine initially without any regular maintenance or cleaning, if left too long, they start to have performance and quality issues," he said.

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A Keurig spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company "recommends that used pods be removed from the pod holder once cooled."

The spokesperson added, "Removal will assist in maintaining a hygienic pod holder."

Man using coffee mahcine

Keeping pod holders clean and dry is one step toward preserving the flavor of your daily coffee. (iStock)

"If you find that a used pod has been left in the pod holder, we recommend running a cleansing brew."

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The spokesperson also recommends descaling your coffee brewer "if a used pod has been left in for an extended period of time."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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