Gen Z turns on classic snacks, forcing major grocery shake-up: 'They don't trust them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's snack habits are getting a makeover — with Gen Z and Gen Alpha leading the charge.

The snack aisle at the grocery store may be looking a little different as younger consumers reshape demand, favoring snacks with simpler ingredients, more nutritional benefits and lower upfront costs, according to NielsenIQ data.

Thirty-five percent of parents who are buying snacks for their households with Gen Alpha kids born after 2010 say they prioritize natural ingredients, while 34% are actively seeking high-protein options, according to NielsenIQ data reported by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

BOOMERS LOVED IT, GEN Z WON'T TOUCH IT: WHY CEREAL IS NO LONGER A BREAKFAST STAPLE

"The baseline for Gen Alpha is a better product," said Chris Costagli, vice president of thought leadership at NielsenIQ, according to the NACS.

"It's a cleaner product. It's a more transparent product."

About 25% of consumers overall say they actively look for snacks without synthetic additives, including dyes, according to NielsenIQ.

The shift comes as regulators have also taken action, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moving to ban Red Dye No. 3 from food and drinks beginning in 2027.

The shift is pushing brands to rethink not just ingredients, but marketing tactics as well.

'NAKED' DORITOS AND CHEETOS WITH NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR FLAVORS TO HIT THE MARKET SOON, BUT ARE THEY HEALTHIER?

Health-focused trends are playing a major role, with protein-packed snacks among the top trends for 2026 — while products touting functional benefits such as gut health are also gaining traction, according to Innova Market Insights, as reported by Fast Company.

Consumers are also paying more attention to labels, with many seeking organic and gluten-free certifications and simpler ingredients.

But younger shoppers are approaching brands' claims with increased skepticism.

FANS ARE DEMANDING THESE 10 VANISHED '80S AND '90S SNACKS RETURN TO STORE SHELVES

"Young consumers are moving away from traditional brands because they don't trust them unconditionally," said Hana Ben-Shabat, the New Jersey-based author of "Gen Z 360" and the founder of the advisory firm Gen Z Planet.

"They question ingredients and marketing claims, and increasingly rely on third-party sources, influencers and reviews to decide what to buy," Ben-Shabat told Fox News Digital.

Compared to older generations, Gen Z consumers are more likely to use third-party apps such as Yuka and Fooducate to scan barcodes and evaluate food products rather than relying solely on packaging claims, with nearly 30% saying they trust these tools more than product labels, according to NielsenIQ data.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Some brands are responding by simplifying labels or leaning into transparency in their packaging.

"Gen Z and Gen Alpha want to know what's actually in what they're eating or drinking, and they want that information upfront," said Mitchell Madoff, the Texas-based head of retail partnerships at Keychain, an AI-powered manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry.

Madoff pointed to products like RXBAR, which lists its protein bar ingredients on the front of the package, as an example.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Social media also plays a growing role in how snacks gain traction.

"If they want to know about a product, they're checking TikTok or Instagram to see what people are saying," Madoff told Fox News Digital. "When something goes viral and is backed by creators they trust, it doesn't just trend. It flies off shelves."

Rather than buying in bulk, many Gen Zers are opting for smaller packages, even if the per-unit price is higher.

Brands like Poppi, a "better-for-you" prebiotic soda, have built momentum through online buzz and influencer engagement, he noted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Younger shoppers are also responding to economic pressures, experts note.

Rather than buying in bulk, many Gen Zers are opting for smaller packages, even if the per-unit price is higher, while still showing a willingness to spend more on snacks they perceive as healthier, the NACS reported.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Despite these changes, demand for snacks remains strong.

About three-quarters of consumers snack daily, according to surveys from Innova Market Insights, and experts say there is still an appetite for adventure, with global flavors and nostalgic favorites among the top picks.