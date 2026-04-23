Fox News Wine Shop Sweepstakes: All American Wine Quiz

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Test your wine knowledge and enter our Wine Tour Sweepstakes to win your dream trip!
Share your results with friends and remind them to enter the sweepstakes too!
Thanks for playing!