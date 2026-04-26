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Forget yogurt and sauerkraut: 5 gut-friendly favorites may already be on your shelf

Research suggests fiber-rich, prebiotic-packed staples can increase beneficial bacteria and microbiome diversity

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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Simple fiber adds to your diet that make sense, nutritionist says Video

Simple fiber adds to your diet that make sense, nutritionist says

New York-based certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco shares the importance of fiber for overall health.

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Yogurt and probiotics often get the spotlight for gut health, but a number of everyday foods already sitting in your kitchen may offer similar benefits.

As gut health becomes a growing focus in the wellness world, experts point to the microbiome — the trillions of bacteria living in the digestive tract — as a key player in everything from digestion to immunity. 

Beyond probiotic staples such as yogurt, certain everyday foods packed with fiber, prebiotics and anti-inflammatory properties may also help support a healthy gut.

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"Yogurt, kombucha and sauerkraut provide probiotics — live bacteria — while foods like beans and oats provide prebiotics, which help feed those bacteria," New York-based nutritionist Robin DeCicco told Fox News Digital. 

"Good bacteria may not survive if you don't have prebiotics. ... You need to have both."

Woman eating fresh salad with avocado, beans, and vegetables.

Everyday foods like fruits, grains and legumes can play a key role in supporting gut health. (iStock)

A nutritionist writing in Tasting Table recently highlighted several kitchen staples that can help fight gastrointestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, autoimmune disease and cancer.

Below are five unexpected foods that can support gut health.

1. Avocados

Widely known for their healthy fats, avocados also deliver about 14 grams of fiber per fruit.

That fiber can help support digestion while also feeding beneficial gut bacteria. Daily avocado intake has been shown to increase beneficial gut bacteria, large studies in recent years have shown.

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In one 12-week randomized controlled trial, adults with overweight or obesity who ate avocado daily saw greater gut microbiome diversity and higher levels of certain fiber-fermenting bacteria, according to research published in the Journal of Nutrition.

2. Beans and legumes

Man taking a spoonful of beans while sitting at a wooden table with tortillas and other Hispanic dishes

Beans, lentils and chickpeas are packed with fiber that can help nourish gut bacteria and support overall digestive health. (iStock)

Beans, lentils and chickpeas are packed with both soluble and insoluble fiber, making them a top pick for gut health. Research suggests legumes can help increase beneficial gut bacteria and support metabolic health, according to recent studies.

"The more fiber you have, the more you support beneficial bacteria in the gut," DeCicco said.

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She also recommended adding beans gradually to avoid bloating and soaking dried beans beforehand to make them easier to digest.

3. Garlic

While garlic is best known for ramping up flavor, it also contains compounds that can benefit the gut microbiome.

It is rich in prebiotics, which help nourish good bacteria, and contains naturally occurring sugars called fructans that can stimulate the growth of probiotics in the gut, according to Tasting Table.

Smiling woman holding and smelling a head of garlic in a kitchen

Garlic contains prebiotics that help feed beneficial bacteria and support a healthy gut microbiome. (iStock)

Compounds found in plant foods like garlic are metabolized by gut bacteria and may help support a healthier microbiome, emerging research suggests.

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4. Oats

A hearty bowl of oatmeal may do more than warm the stomach.

Its fiber has been shown to help support gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

scooping oatmeal into pot

Oats are high in fiber, which can aid digestion and help promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. (iStock)

"Oats are excellent for the detoxification of waste and relieving constipation," DeCicco noted. 

"The more fiber you have in your body, the more it may help reduce inflammation and lower your risk of developing disease."

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DeCicco recommended pairing oats with protein and healthy fats to make the meal more balanced and keep you full longer.

5. Flaxseed

Flaxseed has gained popularity as a "superfood" — DeCicco praised it as an "all-around, super medicinal food" — and its benefits extend to gut health.

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The seeds are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, helping to feed gut bacteria while also promoting regular bowel movements, research has shown.

Flax flour in a wooden bowl with flax seed crackers and a glass jar of flax seeds on a wooden surface

Grinding flaxseed before eating it can help the body better absorb its nutrients. (iStock)

They also contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and compounds called lignans, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to DeCicco.

"Ground flaxseed is best, since the body can absorb its nutrients more easily that way," she noted.

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She advised starting with small amounts and drinking plenty of water to aid digestion and adding it to foods like oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, eggs or salads.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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