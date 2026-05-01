Wild breakfast trend has Americans ditching cereal for soup, and experts support it

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The traditional "breakfast of champions" might not come from a cereal box these days. Some Americans are reaching instead for something warm and savory.

Instead of pouring cereal or flipping pancakes, some people are starting their days with soup.

The goal is to opt for a balanced, protein-packed meal instead of one high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can lead to quick energy spikes followed by crashes, according to reports about the soup trend.

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Chef and author Suzy Karadsheh, creator of The Mediterranean Dish, promoted the idea of soup for breakfast on TikTok earlier this year, calling this an "ancient remedy" that’s been used across cultures for centuries.

"It’s a great way to fight inflammation — especially that morning inflammation — right away, and it hydrates way better than water," Karadsheh said in a video, adding that it can help kick-start digestion without a sugar crash.

Karadsheh, who is originally from Egypt and is based in Atlanta, said the concept isn’t as unusual globally as it may sound to Americans. She noted that it's common, especially in the Mediterranean and Asia, where savory breakfasts such as soups, broths and stews are the norm.

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For many people, however, the idea "breaks" traditional breakfast rules, nutritionist Kat Chan wrote in a recent Substack article titled "The Case for Breakfast Soup."

But she still recommends it.

"From a nutritional therapy standpoint, warm meals are often easier to digest than cold ones, especially if you’re already feeling the chill," Chan wrote.

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She added that a warm, savory meal can provide protein, fat and fiber that help support steady blood sugar and sustained energy.

Timing matters, she also said, noting that the body is better at using food for energy in the morning, which is why starting the day with a balanced meal like soup may help support steadier energy.

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"I say, 'Why not?' to soup [for breakfast]," Lisa Moskovitz, a New York-based registered dietitian and founder of the NY Nutrition Group, told Fox News Digital.

"Depending on what's inside, many soups can offer an array of nutrients from protein to fiber, and tons of antioxidants.

"Breakfast does its best work when it contains blood-sugar-balancing and energizing nutrients such as fiber and protein," she added.

Moskovitz recommends choosing a non-dairy soup packed with vegetables, lean protein and fresh herbs.

"Add-ins like chicken, turkey, tofu or eggs — think egg drop soup — all work well," she said.

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Soup can also help with hydration since it contains both fluids and electrolytes, which is one reason why it is helpful when people are sick.

The sodium content in soup is the biggest thing to watch out for, Moskovitz said, especially for those with a history of high blood pressure.

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Beyond health considerations, cost and convenience may also be driving interest, experts note.

A basic bowl of soup can be inexpensive, especially when made at home in batches with vegetables, broth and a source of protein.

As for whether the trend is here to stay, Lacey Baier, a Texas-based creator of the blog "A Sweet Pea Chef," said it could stick among people who are genuinely interested in how food makes them feel.

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"What I find encouraging is that the conversation is moving people away from sugary, processed breakfasts and toward something more protein-forward and whole food-based," Baier, author of the forthcoming "Cleanish Meal Prep: High-Protein Recipes for Real Life," told Fox News Digital.

"Even if the soup trend itself is short-lived, that direction is a good one."