Panera workers slam new menu item as 'huge waste' as customers question value

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Panera Bread's latest menu item is drawing backlash online, as employees of the chain are claiming the new item leads to perfectly good bread and extra salad being tossed in the trash.

The fast-casual chain's new Salad Stuffers, which launched April 8, are marketed as "a bread bowl for your salad."

But workers posting on Reddit claim the offering requires throwing away significant portions of Italian bread — and in some cases, leftover salad — according to an article in Today.com.

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In Panera's announcement earlier this month about the new category, chief marketing officer Mark Shambura said guests in testing "couldn't get enough" of the new roll, and called the concept a fresh spin on the chain's signature bread bowl.

The reaction online, though, has been less enthusiastic.

"The core of the bread is thrown out, and a good chunk of the salad gets tossed in the trash, too," someone claiming to be an employee at the chain wrote on Reddit's Panera forum.

"These are a huge waste of money and food. ... I wouldn't recommend spending your hard-earned cash on them."

Another poster shared a photo on the same Reddit community, showing a tray piled with hollowed-out bread pieces.

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The person wrote, "My manager went to a meeting about menu changes and was told these scraps cannot be given to customers or fed to birds."

Some commenters also questioned whether the item represents a true innovation — arguing it closely resembles a standard sandwich with minor changes.

"What's a Salad Stuffer roll? They shove a salad into a hollowed-out roll? Isn't that just a sandwich then?" one Reddit user wrote.

Another chimed in, "Why not just make a sandwich??"

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Others suggested ways the leftover bread could be repurposed to reduce waste.

"We made croutons and had a snack," one commenter wrote — while another said, "I will be making French toast casserole with these scraps."

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Said yet another person, "If the CEO were a smart man, these would be the new croutons.

Someone else added, "They should bake the dough with a tinfoil thing inside so the bread is hollow and doesn't need to be wasted!!"

Others suggested a bread pudding dessert or stuffing.

One commenter simply exclaimed, "I want my bread guts!"

Outside reviewers have also raised questions about whether the product is worth the price, adding to criticism from some customers.

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In a review, Tasting Table said Panera's Salad Stuffers were "meh" as expected. The outlet praised a few heartier combinations, such as the Steakhouse Salad Stuffer, but argued against the value.

The review ultimately recommended that customers just order a half salad, take the free baguette on the side and make their own version.

Some critics have also pointed out that the item bears a resemblance to offerings from Bread Zeppelin, a Texas-based chain known for its salad-stuffed baguettes, Today.com reported.

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Bread Zeppelin also leaned into the comparison.

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"Hey @PaneraBread, Zeppelin's walked, so Stuffers could ... try," the company posted on social media.

It also promoted a limited-time deal encouraging customers to bring in a Panera receipt to receive a free salad-stuffed baguette to compare the two.

The chain has also emphasized that it repurposes leftover bread into items like croutons and bread pudding.

But not everyone was so quick to toss the Salad Stuffer.

One Reddit commenter said the item was "delicious" and described it as "like a Panera version of a wrap."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Panera, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, for comment.

In its announcement about the new Salad Stuffer item, the brand said, "Panera chefs and bakers innovated the new Italian Stuffer Roll to deliver the ideal balance of fluffy, soft bread and a freshly prepared dressed salad in every bite. Guests can make any salad on the menu a Stuffer, from classics like the Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken or Caesar Salad to two bold, chef-crafted options created specifically for this new innovation, available at participating cafés."

Panera Bread first opened in 1987. As of March 31, 2026, there were 2,251 bakery-cafés in 48 states, in Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, the company said in its release.