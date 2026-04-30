McDonald's executive reveals simple menu hacks to help customers pack more protein into meals

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A McDonald's executive is revealing simple menu hacks to help customers pack more protein into their orders — including a surprising ingredient hidden in plain sight.

The fast-food giant offers a range of easy ways to boost protein in fan-favorite meals, from adding extra patties to combining popular menu items, Gina Hardy, vice president of marketing and menu strategy for McDonald's in the U.S., told The Takeout.

For example, adding bacon to a burger increases the protein count by about 6 grams, Hardy said.

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Ordering an extra standard beef patty adds another 7 grams, while a Quarter Pounder patty delivers an additional 18 grams.

Even parts of the meal many customers might skip are contributing to protein intake, Hardy said.

"[The bun] has 5 grams of protein," Hardy told The Takeout.

"Many people trying to hit goals remove it, believing there is only carbs and sugar."

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Customers can also combine menu items to boost their intake.

Adding a McCrispy chicken strip to a burger, for example, increases protein by about 10 grams, Hardy said.

Overall, McDonald's says it "offers more than 30 menu items with 15 grams or more of protein."

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The push comes as protein continues to be a major focus for health-conscious consumers.

McDonald's said 64% of its customers "are looking to enjoy the food they love in a balanced way."

The federal government updated its dietary guidance in January, recommending adults consume between 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

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McDonald's has embraced that trend by rolling out "protein callouts" — visual badges highlighting protein content — across 17 menu items.

In a news release announcing the change, McDonald's said 64% of its customers "are looking to enjoy the food they love in a balanced way."

The chain also highlighted several protein-forward options, including the Egg McMuffin (17 grams), Snack Wrap (17 grams) and Filet-O-Fish (16 grams).

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The McDonald's app and website contain a nutrition calculator that provides nutrition and ingredient information.