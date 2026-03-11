Top butchers reveal the 3 fast-food cheeseburgers that actually use real, quality beef

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Not all fast-food cheeseburgers are created equal, according to award-winning butchers who work with quality beef every day.

When asked to name their top chains for burgers, three meat experts pointed to chains they say are a cut above the rest — and the picks may surprise some fans of the usual fast-food giants.

Nick Lenters, owner and operator of Old Station Craft Meats in Waukee, Iowa, Rob Levitt, head butcher and chef at The Publican and Publican Quality Meats in Chicago, and Josh Turka, owner of 5th Quarter Butcher + Provisions in Waitsfield, Vermont, weighed in on the debate.

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The butchers agreed that it comes down to quality beef and simple execution.

Fresh — not frozen — meat is key to preventing the patty from drying out, along with burgers cooked to order.

"The best brands cook burgers to order so that the texture of the burger does not deteriorate while sitting in a warmer for extended periods of time," Lenters told Allrecipes.

In addition to classic American cheese, fresh toppings, a flavorful sauce and a hearty bun, they say to look for a good sear and crispy edges.

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"If it's got crispy edges, I know it's just been cooked and hasn't been sitting in a warmer all morning," Lenters added.

While bargain deals may be tempting, the experts say price can signal quality.

"You get what you pay for," Lenters said, adding that higher-quality beef often comes at a slightly higher cost.

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Here are their top three favorites, in no particular order.

1. Culver's

Lenters pointed to Midwest favorite Culver's ButterBurger for its fresh, never-frozen beef and grilled-to-order preparation.

He praised the blend of sirloin, chuck and plate beef, along with Wisconsin American cheese and the chain's signature lightly buttered, toasted bun.

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Culver's describes the ButterBurger as "a family specialty with a little extra."

"We use only fresh, never frozen beef, seared on a grill after you order," the Wisconsin-based chain's website states.

2. Shake Shack

Turka named Shake Shack's beef smash burgers his fast-food MVP, praising their crispy edges, made-to-order preparation and commitment to quality sourcing.

He called it a "damn good burger," highlighting the double stack with classic American cheese as a near-perfect example of the style.

Lenters also ranked the chain highly among his picks.

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The ShackBurger is the chain's signature item. The company describes the made-to-order burger as featuring "a quarter pound per patty of 100% Angus beef," according to its website.

Founded in New York, Shake Shack has since expanded to more than 30 states.

3. Portillo's

Levitt said Portillo's is an underrated burger option.

Founded in 1963 as a small hot dog stand outside Chicago, the chain is best known for its Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs; but it also impressed him with its char-broiled, one-third-pound patties topped with classic fixings on a toasted, cornmeal-dusted bun.

Portillo's operates over 70 locations across multiple states, including Illinois, Arizona, California and Texas.

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If you can't make it to one of those three chains, you can still recreate a comparable burger at home with a few key techniques, the experts say.

Use 70/30 ground beef for maximum flavor and juiciness, forming two-ounce balls and smashing them onto a hot cast-iron skillet to create crispy edges, they recommend.

Cook for about two minutes, flip, add American cheese — and cook briefly until melted.

Stack the patties on a toasted, buttered bun — preferably a potato roll — and top with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a simple special sauce made from mayo, ketchup, chopped dill pickles and a splash of Worcestershire or fish sauce for a burger approved by butchers.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed reporting.