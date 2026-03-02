Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

Steak 'n Shake sparks online debate with 21-cent bitcoin bonus for workers: 'This is the way'

Chain also pledges $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts program launching July 4

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
'RFK'd our fries:' Steak 'n Shake swaps out vegetable oil for healthier alternative Video

'RFK'd our fries:' Steak 'n Shake swaps out vegetable oil for healthier alternative

Steak 'n Shake COO Daniel Edwards joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the company making the switch from frying in vegetable oil to beef tallow.

Steak 'n Shake says it is giving its hourly employees a bitcoin bonus — a move the fast-food chain is touting as a first for the industry, and one that’s drawing strong reactions online.

The company announced its plans Sunday in an X post.

"Starting March 1, ALL hourly employees earn a bitcoin bonus of 21 cents per hour!" the post read.

The chain added that it would also offer a $1,000 contribution to the Trump Accounts, which are set to launch on July 4.

Passed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) last year, Trump Accounts will provide $1,000 to every American child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Steak n Shake restaurant exteriors

Steak 'n Shake announced that beginning March 1, all hourly employees will earn a 21-cent-per-hour bitcoin bonus. (iStock)

"We aim to be a Maximum-Wage Employer in our respective communities," Steak 'n Shake's post said. 

"We look to pay the best to obtain the best so we can give the best!"

The chain added, "We take care of our employees, who then take care of our customers, and the results take care of themselves!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Steak 'n Shake for comment. 

The announcement drew praise from fans on X.

"Wow! Thank you so very much," Virginia-based conservative activist Scott Presler wrote.

"This is the way. Way to go guys!"

"That's awesome! BTW, your burgers are too!" another commenter chimed in.

"This is the way. Way to go, guys!" another person said.

Some other commenters, however, were skeptical. 

Stock photo of fast food worker near fryer

The restaurant chain said its hourly workers (not pictured) will receive a bitcoin bonus as part of a new compensation initiative. (iStock)

"This seems more like a publicity stunt than anything that'll actually help," one X user wrote. "Six dollars extra a week, folks!! You're gonna … afford a cheeseburger."

"It's insulting you would even post about a $.21/hr raise," another critic said. "Your burgers suck, by the way." 

This latest move is one of many major changes that Steak 'n Shake has made in the past year.

Just last month, the chain announced it would remove microwaves from its restaurants to "improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only."

Steak n Shake logo on building

The company framed the move as part of its effort to be a "Maximum-Wage Employer" in local communities. (WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Months earlier, multiple Steak 'n Shake restaurants began rolling out colossal American flags in an act of patriotism.

The company said that the displays were the "tallest and biggest American flag[s] that local governments will allow."

"Steak 'n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions," the chain said at the time.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

