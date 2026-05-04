Here are 5 of Guy Fieri's favorite taco spots across America ahead of Cinco de Mayo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans prepare for Cinco de Mayo, Guy Fieri is revealing his picks for the five best taco spots in the country — from California classics to unexpected East Coast standouts.

The "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" host has spent years traveling the country in search of standout local eats, making him one of the most trusted voices on where to find great food.

A roundup of Fieri's top taco picks includes five spots across the U.S., featured on his popular Food Network show.

GUY FIERI ONCE HAD 'NOTHING ELSE TO SIGN' ON THE BEACH BUT POSTCARDS; NOW, HE'S BUILT A FOOD TV EMPIRE

They showcase everything from classic West Coast fish tacos to bold, unexpected flavors in cities you might not expect.

Below are five taco spots worthy of a trip to Flavortown.

1. Haggo's Organic Taco — Encinitas, California

Haggo's Organic Taco has built a following for its fresh, organic approach to tacos.

The taco spot, located just north of San Diego, advertises "100% seed-oil-free, organic, grass-fed, grass-finished beef and wild-caught fish."

RESTAURANT CHAIN DITCHES SEED OILS 'LURKING' IN ITS INGREDIENTS

Fieri called the spot's Cousetaux Taco "a rock star fish taco."

The dish features wild-caught fish (typically halibut or mahi-mahi), topped with cabbage slaw, crema, salsa cruda, mango and cilantro.

2. Lone Star Taco Bar — Boston

Lone Star Taco Bar is located in Allston, a neighborhood near Boston University.

If you don't think Boston tacos bring the heat, think again.

'STAR TREK' LEGEND WILLIAM SHATNER, 95, TORN BETWEEN TWO CUISINES FOR HIS LAST MEAL

"Dude, that is smoking hot!" Fieri said after trying the barbacoa taco.

The taquería's flavors "are both familiar and robust, inspired by the open-air markets and taquerías of Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oaxaca and Mexico City," according to its website.

Despite its Boston location, the website says that the Lone Star's owners spent their early years in Texas and Southern California.

TEQUILA IS MORE THAN JUST A SHOT, PLUS OTHER FUN FACTS ABOUT THIS SPIRIT

"At Lone Star, our focus is on mezcal, tequila and Mexican street food," the site states. "We utilize fresh ingredients prepared in a variety of ways to produce a complexity within simple fare."

3. Señor Sisig — San Francisco

Señor Sisig serves tacos with an interesting twist: bold Filipino-American flavors.

Its menu includes sisig tacos — made with chopped, marinated meat in a Filipino style — along with burritos and rice bowls, plus loaded nachos, fries and wings.

The restaurant has locations in San Francisco and Oakland, plus food trucks across the Bay Area.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The signature sour pork Sisig tacos at Señor Sisig have been a hit with Los Angelinos, Filipino-fusion fans and Guy himself, who called these tacos 'salty, spicy goodness,'" the Food Network's website states.

"If you want to ramp up the spice, make sure to grab a plate of the Buffalo wings glazed with a savory adobo-chipotle sauce."

4. Garbo's Grill — Key West, Florida

Garbo's Grill serves tacos and burritos with a Caribbean and Korean twist, including fish, Korean BBQ beef and shrimp.

The spot is located in scenic Key West.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fieri "was won over by the Umamiburger smothered in chipotle Gouda, calling his first taste of this topping a 'history-making moment in Triple D,'" the Food Network's website notes.

"The sweet, spicy Korean BBQ tacos are also a hit," the website adds.

5. Mas Tacos Por Favor — Nashville, Tennessee

Mas Tacos Por Favor is a no-frills restaurant in the Music City serving Mexican street-style tacos.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fieri commended the restaurant's vegetarian quinoa and sweet potato taco, as well as its holiday tamales.

"As for the pozole verde soup? He says the 'depth of the broth is ridiculous,'" according to the Food Network's website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fieri for comment.