From Alaska to Texas, 5 over-the-top milkshake spots Americans can't stop talking about

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From classic diners to award-winning ice cream shops, a handful of spots serving up milkshakes across the United States are drawing national attention for their standout flavors and devoted followings.

A recent Tasting Table roundup highlighted top milkshake destinations in every U.S. state, based on strong customer reviews and local acclaim.

The ranking looked at different varieties — malt, hand-spun, custard and hand-dipped shakes — and did not consider major chains with locations across the country.

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Local and regional chains were "fair game," however, according to the outlet.

Here are five of the top shops that have broken through with national awards, media recognition and widespread buzz.

1. Lucky Wishbone — Anchorage, Alaska

This longtime Anchorage diner, which first opened in 1955, earned a James Beard America's Classics Award, one of the most prestigious honors for regional restaurants, in 2025.

The family-owned diner has built a loyal, multigenerational following over seven decades, with returning customers often calling it their first stop when they come back to Alaska, according to Anchorage Daily News.

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Customers regularly praise its thick, old-school milkshakes and malts, with flavors ranging from butterscotch and banana to coffee, root beer and peanut butter, according to Tasting Table.

2. Morelli's Ice Cream — Atlanta, Georgia

Just a year after opening in 2008, Morelli's was named one of the best ice cream shops in the country by Bon Appétit.

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The Atlanta shop has built a loyal following over the years and is known for its unique flavor lineup, which includes coconut jalapeño, blueberry corncake, the real Krispy Kreme doughnut-filled "Krispy Kreamier" and maple bacon brittle.

"We cut, fry and then caramelize pieces of bacon, then incorporate the bacon brittle pieces into a maple ice cream base," the shop says on its website, where it posts the flavors of the day.

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"When you see it on the menu, get it!"

3. Amy's Ice Creams — Austin, Texas

A Texas favorite for more than 40 years, Amy's Ice Creams has racked up dozens of local awards, particularly from the Austin Chronicle.

Founded in 1984, the Austin-based chain is known for its playful, customer-focused atmosphere. Not only do employees perform ice cream tricks, but hundreds of rotating flavors like Belgian chocolate and butterscotch banana keep fans coming back for rich, customizable shakes.

Founder Amy Simmons told MySanAntonio.com last year the brand was built around a simple mission: "to make people's day."

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"Ice cream is this incredible vehicle for happiness," she said.

4. Slater's 50/50 — Las Vegas, Nevada

Known for its over-the-top burgers made with a 50/50 blend of ground bacon and beef, as well as its indulgent desserts, Slater's 50/50 has also gained national attention, with its Las Vegas location landing on Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list in 2025.

The restaurant was also featured on Netflix's "Fresh, Fried & Crispy" for its extravagant menu creations.

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The milkshakes are known to be indulgent and unique, often piled high with toppings like marshmallow fluff, cookies and candy. Its best seller, according to its website, is the Strawberry Deluxe Cheesecake Milkshake, which is topped with fresh strawberries and a whole slice of cheesecake.

5. Moo Moo Cows — Baltimore, Maryland

This Baltimore ice cream shop has earned a spot among Yelp's top-rated ice cream destinations in the U.S., drawing praise for its locally sourced ingredients and creamy texture.

Flavors like mint chocolate chip and peach pie are popular.

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Many customers point to the shop's rich, well-balanced shakes, with one reviewer calling it "top-notch" for its quality ice cream and fun, rotating flavors.