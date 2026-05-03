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Food Prep

Four common kitchen habits that chefs say home cooks need to stop doing immediately

Cross-contamination, dull knives and paper towel overuse are among the top mistakes to fix

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Some common kitchen habits may be doing more harm than good, especially when it comes to safety and efficiency.

Professional kitchens follow strict standards for a reason. Food & Wine, a culinary publication, recently highlighted several everyday mistakes that chefs say home cooks should avoid.

From food prep to cleanup, here are four habits to leave behind and what to do instead.

1. Using one cutting board for everything

Cross-contamination is a major concern in any kitchen.

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Using the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables can spread bacteria and increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Female hands slicing raw chicken fillet on a cutting board.

Cross-contamination from shared tools can spread bacteria and cause foodborne illness. (iStock)

Food can become contaminated at any stage of preparation, according to the Mayo Clinic, which warns that unclean kitchen tools and surfaces can transfer harmful germs.

"Cross-contamination can happen with more than just meat," New York-based health expert Christine Lusita previously told Fox News Digital.

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Experts recommend using separate cutting boards for raw proteins and produce, and thoroughly washing surfaces with hot, soapy water between uses.

2. Dull knives

A dull knife might seem safer, but it can actually increase the risk of injury.

A mature man wearing an apron slicing carrots on a wooden cutting board in a kitchen

A dull knife can cause more injuries in the kitchen because it requires more force and is more likely to slip. (iStock)

Blades that are not sharp require more force to cut through food, making them more likely to slip and cause accidents, Food & Wine reported.

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Experts say regularly sharpening knives and maintaining the blade can help reduce the risk of cuts and improve overall cooking efficiency.

3. Relying on paper towels

Many home kitchens go through paper towels quickly, but they are not always the most efficient option.

Professional kitchens typically rely on reusable cloth towels to clean surfaces, the publication noted.

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Cleaning as you go is also key to preventing the spread of bacteria.

A woman cleaning a kitchen counter with a cloth

Home kitchens often overuse paper towels, while reusable cloths and cleaning as you go are more efficient. (iStock)

Lusita added that using the same cloth across multiple areas can also pose a risk.

"Don't use the same [cleaning] cloths from counters to food-prepped areas," she said.

4. Not preparing your ingredients ahead of time

Jumping into cooking without prepping ingredients can lead to mistakes and unnecessary stress.

Woman preparing vegetables in plastic airtight food containers in a kitchen

Preparing ingredients ahead of time helps prevent missed steps, uneven cooking and burned food. (iStock)

Professional kitchens rely on a process known as "mise en place," where everything is chopped, measured and ready before cooking begins, the publication said.

Starting a recipe without preparing ingredients can result in missed steps, uneven cooking or burned food as attention shifts between tasks.

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Taking a few extra minutes to prep ahead allows cooks to stay focused once the heat is on and helps ensure a smoother, more efficient process.

Christine Rousselle contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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