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Melania's White House beehive and gifts of honey strike sweet note during King Charles' royal visit

First lady joked about giving extra jars of honey to the royals, saying they 'are lovers of honey'

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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Melania Trump unveils new White House replica beehive, expansion of honey program Video

Melania Trump unveils new White House replica beehive, expansion of honey program

First lady Melania Trump announced the expansion of the White House honey program with the addition of a newly installed and fully functioning beehive on the South Lawn. (The White House via YouTube)

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The White House has been buzzing — and not just because of this week's high-profile state visit from Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The royal couple wrapped up their four-day U.S. visit Thursday with a formal farewell from President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, and an unexpected highlight of the week centered on a distinctly sweet tradition: the White House honey program.

The first lady expanded the program just days before the monarchs' visit, unveiling a new beehive designed to look like the White House on the South Lawn. 

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The hive and the base were designed by White House staff and crafted by a Virginia artisan, according to the White House.

It joins two existing hives that have been on the grounds since 2009 and can reportedly grow to roughly 70,000 bees in peak summer months, producing up to 225 pounds of honey annually.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla tour White House beehives with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined President Donald Trump and first lady Melania for a tour of the White House beehives on April 27, 2026. (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS)

The new hive is expected to increase production by about 30 pounds per year, allowing for more use of the honey in White House kitchens, official gifts and donations to local food kitchens, according to the White House.

That honey quickly became a sweet part of the royal visit.

First Lady Melania Trump unveiling a new beehive on the White House South Lawn

First lady Melania Trump unveiled a new beehive in the vegetable garden on the White House South Lawn on April 24, 2026. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla — both longtime supporters of beekeeping — toured the newly expanded hive on Tuesday with the Trumps on the South Lawn.

The tour likely made the royal couple feel right at home, as King Charles keeps beehives at his private residence in England and Queen Camilla supports global bee conservation efforts, according to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk with Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House garden

President Trump and the first lady talk with Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a display on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)

During the visit, White House assistant pastry chef Carlo Figarella said everybody in attendance would go home the next day "with one of these little jars of honey," according to The Independent.

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"We’ll put in extra for Their Majesties, yes?" the first lady joked.

She added, "Because they are lovers of honey."

President Trump and Melania with the King and Queen next to the White House beehive.

The monarchs and the first couple enjoyed the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2026. At right, jars of White House Honey were given out as gifts at the state dinner. (Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; White House Office of the First Lady)

White House honey seen labeled in jars.

White House honey is used in culinary dishes and was given by the president and first lady as gifts this week during the royals' visit. (White House Office of the First Lady)

The White House honey was not only given as gifts to guests, but was also highlighted in dishes served at Tuesday night's state dinner.

The multi-course meal, held in the East Room and attended by roughly 130 guests including business leaders, lawmakers and media figures, featured seasonal ingredients and garden-inspired dishes, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and King Charles III walking in White House garden

First lady Melania Trump shares a lighter moment with President Trump and King Charles during the royals' visit this week to Washington, D.C.  (Alex Brandon-Pool)

The dessert put the honey front and center, according to the White House. 

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Guests enjoyed almond joconde and a French sponge cake, served with crème fraîche ice cream and White House honey.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the White House South Lawn

King Charles and Queen Camilla are longtime advocates for beekeeping and bee conservation efforts. They're shown above at the White House this week. (Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)

Other courses included garden vegetable velouté, spring herb ravioli and Dover sole meunière, with some ingredients sourced directly from the White House Kitchen Garden, another feature supported by the beekeeping program through pollination.

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The bees play a key role in maintaining the garden, along with the Flower Cutting Garden and vegetation across the National Mall, which dates back to the Obama administration when the first hives were installed.

Menu displayed at the State Dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House

The White House honey was showcased in the dessert at the state dinner. (Aaron Chown/PA Images)

The honey itself, known for its light clover and basswood flavor with a hint of subtle citrus notes, has become a signature ingredient for executive residence chefs, according to the White House.

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It's used regularly in everything from teas to dressings and desserts.

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The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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