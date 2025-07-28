Skip the multivitamin: 5 nutrient-rich foods recommended by doctors instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In today's fast-paced world, many Americans turn to multivitamins as a quick fix for their nutritional needs.

But health experts say relying solely on supplements may not be the most effective approach.

Fox News Digital spoke with two medical professionals who shared their top food-based swaps for common multivitamin ingredients.

AMERICA'S 'CAST IRON COWBOY' REVEALS WHY TRADITIONAL SKILLETS REMAIN THE ULTIMATE COOKING TOOL

Below are five doctor-approved foods that can help naturally replace or reduce your reliance on multivitamins.

Some of these may be surprising.

1. Spinach

Dr. William Li — physician, scientist and author — noted that spinach is packed with necessary nutrients, including vitamins A, C, B1 (thiamine) and B2 (riboflavin).

He told Fox News Digital the leafy greens also contain vitamins B3 (niacin), B6, B9 (folate) and E.

'FOOD IS MEDICINE' MOVEMENT MAY BE KEY TO REVERSING HEALTH DECLINE: HERE'S WHAT TO EAT

"Spinach can help lower blood pressure, which is important for cardiovascular health and stroke prevention," he said.

2. Papaya

Papaya is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, said Li, author of the 2019 book "Eat to Beat Disease."

THIS JUICY SUMMER FRUIT HELPS BEAT THE HEAT WHILE BOOSTING HEART AND BRAIN, EXPERTS SAY

The tropical fruit also provides B5, B9 (folate) and E vitamins, supporting hormone, cellular and immune health, respectively.

"Papaya can help lower inflammation and improve immunity, as well as aid in digestion," Li said.

3. Lentils

Lentils are full of B vitamins, Li said, including B1 (thiamine), B2, B3, B5, B6 and B9.

The legumes can "improve metabolism, lower bad LDL cholesterol and lower inflammation," Li noted.

IS TEQUILA GOOD FOR YOU? EXPERT REVEALS WHAT MAKES IT A 'REASONABLE CHOICE' FOR DRINKERS

Dr. David Kahana, based in California, also recommended lentils, he told Fox News Digital. He suggested black beans or chickpeas as alternatives.

These are "great for plant-based protein, B vitamins and gut health," the gastroenterologist said.

4. Berries

Adding blueberries, raspberries, strawberries or whatever berry you prefer to your daily diet can be a game-changer, Kahana said.

MONEY-SAVING STORAGE KEEPS YOUR BERRIES FRESHER FOR LONGER, EXPERT SAYS

All berries contain "powerful antioxidants" that help fight inflammation and support heart health, he said.

5. Fatty fish

Kahana recommended fatty fish, such as salmon and sardines, to cover daily nutritional bases.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These fish are "packed with omega-3s for brain and heart health," he said.

'Food first'

There's nothing wrong with a multivitamin — but Li said consuming whole foods is "always the best way" to get in your basic vitamins.

"This is because the foods supply not only the vitamins, but also an array of other useful macro- and micronutrients," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In his clinical work, Kahana emphasized that he always starts "with food first."

"Then, [I] use supplements strategically when diet alone isn't enough," Kahana said.

"But I'm not anti-supplement," he added.

"For people with restrictive diets, absorption issues or specific medical conditions, supplements can fill in gaps."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The goal is balance: Eat a nutrient-dense diet daily and use supplements where they truly make sense."