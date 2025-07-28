Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Healthy Foods

Skip the multivitamin: 5 nutrient-rich foods recommended by doctors instead

From spinach to fatty fish, these natural alternatives meet health needs, doctors say

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
In today's fast-paced world, many Americans turn to multivitamins as a quick fix for their nutritional needs. 

But health experts say relying solely on supplements may not be the most effective approach.

Fox News Digital spoke with two medical professionals who shared their top food-based swaps for common multivitamin ingredients.

Below are five doctor-approved foods that can help naturally replace or reduce your reliance on multivitamins.

Some of these may be surprising.

Older people eating multivitamins at breakfast

Many Americans rely on daily multivitamins, though doctors suggest that whole foods may offer broader benefits. (iStock)

1. Spinach

Dr. William Li — physician, scientist and author — noted that spinach is packed with necessary nutrients, including vitamins A, C, B1 (thiamine) and B2 (riboflavin).

He told Fox News Digital the leafy greens also contain vitamins B3 (niacin), B6, B9 (folate) and E.

"Spinach can help lower blood pressure, which is important for cardiovascular health and stroke prevention," he said.

Strainer full of spinach

Spinach is rich in B vitamins and antioxidants and may help lower blood pressure, a doctor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

2. Papaya 

Papaya is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, said Li, author of the 2019 book "Eat to Beat Disease."

The tropical fruit also provides B5, B9 (folate) and E vitamins, supporting hormone, cellular and immune health, respectively.

"Papaya can help lower inflammation and improve immunity, as well as aid in digestion," Li said.

A picture of a papaya cut in two on a table.

Papaya contains a variety of vitamins, including A, C, E and folate, and may ease inflammation. (iStock)

3. Lentils

Lentils are full of B vitamins, Li said, including B1 (thiamine), B2, B3, B5, B6 and B9.

The legumes can "improve metabolism, lower bad LDL cholesterol and lower inflammation," Li noted.

Dr. David Kahana, based in California, also recommended lentils, he told Fox News Digital. He suggested black beans or chickpeas as alternatives.

These are "great for plant-based protein, B vitamins and gut health," the gastroenterologist said.

green lentils high fiber

Lentils offer plant-based protein and a spectrum of B vitamins that support metabolism and heart health. (iStock)

4. Berries

Adding blueberries, raspberries, strawberries or whatever berry you prefer to your daily diet can be a game-changer, Kahana said.

All berries contain "powerful antioxidants" that help fight inflammation and support heart health, he said.

mixed berries for trifle

Blueberries, strawberries and other berries are packed with antioxidants that may reduce inflammation and support circulation. (iStock)

5. Fatty fish

Kahana recommended fatty fish, such as salmon and sardines, to cover daily nutritional bases.

These fish are "packed with omega-3s for brain and heart health," he said.

cutting salmon fillets

Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3s, which benefit brain and cardiovascular function. (iStock)

'Food first'

There's nothing wrong with a multivitamin — but Li said consuming whole foods is "always the best way" to get in your basic vitamins.

"This is because the foods supply not only the vitamins, but also an array of other useful macro- and micronutrients," he said.

In his clinical work, Kahana emphasized that he always starts "with food first."

"Then, [I] use supplements strategically when diet alone isn't enough," Kahana said.

Image of pills near foods

Doctors recommend focusing on a nutrient-dense diet before turning to over-the-counter supplements. (iStock)

"But I'm not anti-supplement," he added. 

"For people with restrictive diets, absorption issues or specific medical conditions, supplements can fill in gaps."

"The goal is balance: Eat a nutrient-dense diet daily and use supplements where they truly make sense."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.