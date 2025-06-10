Tropical fruit could be the answer to better heart health, researchers suggest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Incorporating fruit every day is an important part of a balanced diet.

But researchers believe that mangoes can particularly benefit heart health.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association found that mango consumption has a "significant" impact on cardio-metabolic responses and conditions in post-menopausal women.

Post-menopause – the period when women do not have their menstrual cycle for at least 12 months after menopause – can increase the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis, obesity, depression and cardiovascular disease, according to experts.

Researchers from the University of California, Davis, studied the effect of two weeks of mango intake at 330 grams per day in a group of "relatively healthy" post-menopausal women with an overweight or obese BMI.

The study analyzed the impact of this diet on microvascular function and cardio-metabolic markers.

Compared to two weeks without a daily serving of mango, the primary outcome did not detect a significant change in microvascular function, but did note that blood pressure and cholesterol levels were "significantly reduced."

"Two weeks of daily mango intake was associated with a significant decrease in multiple BP outcomes in a group of healthy postmenopausal women," the researchers wrote in the publication.

"The glucose and insulin responses were also moderated after mango intake."

The research was taken a step further with a small probe study that compared mango consumption to a calorically equivalent amount of white bread.

In both groups, blood glucose levels rose after one hour, but were "significantly less" after mango intake.

Insulin levels also rose after one hour, yet remained elevated in those who consumed white bread.

Researchers said this suggests a "moderating effect of mangoes on glucose absorption and metabolism."

The study concluded that further research using the amount of typical mango consumption over an extended period is necessary.

The researchers noted the short length of mango intake as a study limitation.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Lauri Wright, Ph.D., director of nutrition programs at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health, supported the addition of colorful fruit to the diet.

"This small but intriguing study suggests that mangoes, already celebrated for their antioxidants and fiber, may also support vascular health in postmenopausal women," she told Fox News Digital. (She was not involved in the new study.)

"After just two servings a day for several weeks, participants saw improvements in blood vessel function and reductions in cholesterol."

Although Wright is not calling mangoes a "miracle cure," she said these findings reinforce the idea that "adding colorful, plant-based foods to your plate can have heart-protective benefits."

Mangoes offer a "unique" mix of compounds, including mangiferin and quercetin, which can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, she said – conditions linked to heart disease.

"The takeaway? Enjoy mangoes as part of a varied, whole-food diet rich in fruits and vegetables," Wright said.

"Mangoes are delicious and possibly heart-smart, so that’s a win-win."