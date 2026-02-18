Martha Stewart says she's cutting gluten after podcast guest claims 3-day reset erased brain fog and bloating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart is considering her next lifestyle experiment — a three-day break from gluten — after a guest on her podcast claimed the short reset cleared brain fog, eased bloating and boosted energy.

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, who runs a wellness-focused food business and recently released her cookbook "Trust Your Gut," shared last month on Stewart's podcast that a short, three-day reset without gluten left her feeling dramatically better.

"By day three, my brain fog had lifted," Fisher said.

"I felt lighter physically, like my bloat was gone. My stomach wasn't distended anymore. … I literally felt like a different person."

Stewart, who described her own diet as being filled with "such clean food," appeared intrigued.

After hearing Fisher's experience, which also included avoiding seed oils, she said she was persuaded to try cutting out gluten herself, though she noted she eats "maybe two pieces" of bread a week.

"I am going to try — I'm going to cut out gluten," Stewart said.

For those who may be interested in trying it, health experts say the answer depends on the individual.

Even people who do not have celiac disease — an autoimmune disorder — may notice symptoms from gluten, said Dr. Meena Malhotra, an obesity and internal medicine physician and founder of Heal n Cure Medical Wellness Center in Illinois.

Rather than a "black-and-white" condition, gluten sensitivity exists on a spectrum, she told Fox News Digital.

Some people may tolerate small amounts but feel bloated, foggy or fatigued when they exceed their personal threshold.

When people report feeling better, the reason is often broader than gluten itself.

That said, there is no strong scientific evidence that a three-day break from gluten improves gut health in people who tolerate it normally, Malhotra noted.

In many cases, gluten-containing foods are also ultra-processed, such as packaged snacks, baked goods and refined pastas.

Eliminating gluten for a few days can unintentionally reduce processed food intake, late-night snacking and excess refined carbohydrates, prompting people to eat simpler meals with more protein and fiber.

That shift alone can ease bloating and improve energy levels, Malhotra said.

For people who notice a clear pattern of bloating, diarrhea, rashes or brain fog after eating gluten, a short elimination period may be a reasonable experiment, ideally with medical guidance, she advised.

But for those who regularly eat gluten without symptoms, there is usually no clear benefit to cutting it out.

Malhotra also cautioned that gluten-free products are not automatically healthier. Many are lower in fiber and higher in sugar and processing. Replacing whole grains with highly processed gluten-free alternatives could actually worsen gut health.

If someone feels bloated or sluggish, Malhotra said she typically recommends starting with simpler steps: Slow down while eating, cut back on ultra-processed foods, increase protein and fiber, hydrate well — and monitor alcohol and late-night eating habits.

For Fisher — and perhaps Stewart — the appeal of a three-day gluten break is its simplicity.

Fisher also talked about avoiding packaged foods and reading labels carefully. Stewart shared that she rarely relies on bottled or processed products in the first place.

Stewart said she doesn't open cans in her kitchen — except for sardines — and makes her own condiments, pickles and dressings.

"I raise my own eggs and I raise all my vegetables," Stewart added — emphasizing that her cooking has long centered on whole, fresh ingredients rather than packaged foods.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart's team for comment.