Your Friday fish fry just got more expensive as Lent begins amid seafood spikes

As Christians enter the Lenten season — abstaining from meat on Fridays and gathering for church fish fries — the traditions are taking place against a backdrop of rising prices for staples like cod and shrimp.

"Lent is one of the most important seasonal demand drivers of the year for seafood," Mark Frisch, an executive vice president and co-owner of Florida-based Beaver Street Fisheries, told Fox News Digital.

Sales typically rise about 10% during Lent for Beaver Street Fisheries, one of the nation's largest seafood importers, with especially strong movement on Fridays, Frisch said.

But this year, that spike in demand is arriving as global supply pressures and higher operating costs keep pricing high.

"Seafood pricing is being shaped by a mix of global supply realities and persistent operating costs," Frisch said. "In some fisheries, harvest volumes are tighter due to quota limits and biomass variability — and in aquaculture we're seeing ongoing input cost pressures."

Even as broader inflation has cooled, seafood continues to face high energy, labor and refrigerated transportation costs, he added.

As seafood is one of the most globally traded proteins, international supply shifts and trade policy changes can hit fish prices quickly.

On the whitefish side, Frisch said the supply of Atlantic cod — a Friday fish fry favorite — remains tight, keeping pricing firm.

"When supply narrows in a core species like cod, you feel it across the market," he said.

Industry data reflects the strain. Frozen seafood prices jumped 8.4% at grocery stores in December 2025 compared with a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Frozen shrimp rose 12%, while fresh cod increased more than 12%, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Still, seafood markets in cities from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta, Georgia, have seen increased customer traffic heading into Lent, alongside wholesale price swings, according to reports.

For churches and community organizations that buy in bulk for weekly fish fries, the impact can be especially pronounced.

"Restaurants, churches and community fish fries often feel increases faster than grocery shoppers because they're buying in bulk week after week during peak Fridays," Darin Leonardson, a Texas-based chef and the president and CEO of Transformed Culinary Solutions, told Fox News Digital.

Leonardson, who works closely with senior living communities and high-volume food service operations, said cod, in particular, tends to move quickly when supply tightens, while shrimp pricing can fluctuate depending on import and trade pressures.

He emphasized, however, that the situation is not "panic-level inflation."

"Seafood can still be an affordable protein, especially compared to beef, but it really depends on the species and portion," Leonardson said. "Smart menu planning makes the difference."

When cod becomes too expensive, alternatives such as pollock or haddock may be more budget-friendly.

"We're not seeing a wholesale shift away from core species, but we are seeing smart purchasing behavior," Frisch agreed. "Consumers may trade down from premium shellfish, but they're not abandoning seafood. They're looking for ways to stay in the category at a price point that works."

In St. Johns, Michigan, a 10-pound box of cod has more than doubled over the past year, rising from about $50 to roughly $115, Country Spice Catering owner Brian Morse told Fox 47.

The business raised its fish dinner price by $1 ahead of Lent but remains committed to serving about 250 dinners each Friday during the season leading up to Easter, according to the outlet.

For many operators, Leonardson said, the balancing act comes down to honoring tradition while protecting already-thin margins.

"Demand spikes predictably, and that concentrated volume alone can create pressure in the market," he said. "The key for operators is flexibility while keeping quality and tradition intact."

Experts expect seafood demand to remain strong in the coming weeks, even if the price of that Friday fish fry is a little higher this year.