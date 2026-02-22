Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Margarita deals are bigger than ever at chains nationwide in 2026 celebration

Chili's, TGI Fridays, Duffy's Sports Grill and other chains offer discounted tequila cocktails on Sunday, Feb 22

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Waiter dances through restaurant balancing 4 frozen margaritas on his head Video

Waiter dances through restaurant balancing 4 frozen margaritas on his head

A waiter at a bustling Mexican restaurant in Cancun impressed diners by dancing past the tables while balancing four frozen margaritas on his head.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

From frozen classics to spicy twists, National Margarita Day is seeing discounted margaritas served up at bars across the U.S.

Popular restaurant brands are offering limited-time specials on Sunday, Feb. 22, giving customers a chance to enjoy the tequila-based cocktail at a lower price.

Here are five restaurants offering specials this year.

'FLUFFY JUICE' IS THE LATEST COCKTAIL CRAZE — AND YOU CAN MAKE IT AT HOME

Chili’s is leading the charge with several deals at participating locations, including a $5 Tequila Classic, the website noted.

Smiling middle-aged woman in a red sweater holding a margarita at a festive Mexican restaurant with string lights.

National Margarita Day features discounted margaritas at restaurant chains nationwide. (iStock)

The chain is also pouring its $6 Margarita of the Month, the strawberry-inspired StrawEddy, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka and strawberry puree. The drink is part of Chili’s new Margarita of the Month Club, which customers can sign up for to track and access the chain’s rotating monthly margarita offerings.

In addition, Chili’s is offering a $7 Patrón Frozen Margarita made with Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other national chains are joining in on the savings.

Friends clinking salted-rim margaritas with lemon slices during a toast at a restaurant table.

Chili’s is offering multiple specials at select locations, including a $5 Tequila Classic (not pictured). (iStock)

TGI Fridays is offering a $5 Super Fresh Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco and freshly squeezed lime juice, available throughout the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Duffy’s Sports Grill has one of the lowest-priced deals of the day, with $2.22 el Jimador Margaritas available all Sunday at participating locations for dine-in guests, the website said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

For those looking to keep the celebration going beyond Sunday, Kona Grill is extending its special through Feb. 25.

The restaurant is offering its signature Kona Margarita for $6, available all day at the bar during the promotion.

Friends laughing and toasting with colorful mocktails at an outdoor bar.

Other restaurants offering specials include TGI Fridays, Duffy’s Sports Grill and Kona Grill. (iStock)

Guests can also choose from a range of handcrafted options, including a Watermelon Margarita made with Lunazul Tequila and fresh lime, a Skinny Margarita with Corazón Blanco Tequila and a Tajín rim, and the Passion-Rita featuring Astral Blanco Tequila and passion fruit.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Margaritaville is also joining the celebration with a playful twist. Guests who bring their own cup can have it filled with a Margarita in Paradise for $5 on Sunday, according to the brand’s Instagram post.

Paradise Points Dining Rewards members can get the same drink for $2.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Offers, pricing and participation may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant for full details.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue