Margarita deals are bigger than ever at chains nationwide in 2026 celebration

From frozen classics to spicy twists, National Margarita Day is seeing discounted margaritas served up at bars across the U.S.

Popular restaurant brands are offering limited-time specials on Sunday, Feb. 22, giving customers a chance to enjoy the tequila-based cocktail at a lower price.

Here are five restaurants offering specials this year.

Chili’s is leading the charge with several deals at participating locations, including a $5 Tequila Classic, the website noted.

The chain is also pouring its $6 Margarita of the Month, the strawberry-inspired StrawEddy, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka and strawberry puree. The drink is part of Chili’s new Margarita of the Month Club, which customers can sign up for to track and access the chain’s rotating monthly margarita offerings.

In addition, Chili’s is offering a $7 Patrón Frozen Margarita made with Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

Other national chains are joining in on the savings.

TGI Fridays is offering a $5 Super Fresh Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco and freshly squeezed lime juice, available throughout the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Duffy’s Sports Grill has one of the lowest-priced deals of the day, with $2.22 el Jimador Margaritas available all Sunday at participating locations for dine-in guests, the website said.

For those looking to keep the celebration going beyond Sunday, Kona Grill is extending its special through Feb. 25.

The restaurant is offering its signature Kona Margarita for $6, available all day at the bar during the promotion.

Guests can also choose from a range of handcrafted options, including a Watermelon Margarita made with Lunazul Tequila and fresh lime, a Skinny Margarita with Corazón Blanco Tequila and a Tajín rim, and the Passion-Rita featuring Astral Blanco Tequila and passion fruit.

Margaritaville is also joining the celebration with a playful twist. Guests who bring their own cup can have it filled with a Margarita in Paradise for $5 on Sunday, according to the brand’s Instagram post.

Paradise Points Dining Rewards members can get the same drink for $2.

Offers, pricing and participation may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant for full details.