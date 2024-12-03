These fish are the best and worst for your health, say experts

Now that Thanksgiving is over, some people might be tired of turkey and in search of something other than leftovers to eat.

Fish is often hailed as a nutritional heavy hitter that provides a slew of health benefits.

Rich in essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein and a variety of vitamins and minerals, seafood can make for a solid choice in an overall balanced diet.

Not every type of fish, however, is a fresh catch from a nutritional perspective.

Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based dietitian and owner of the website Entirely Nourished, said, "Not all fish are created equal when it comes to their nutrition profile, so choosing specific ones may be more beneficial for your health."

Read on for which fish choices deserve a regular spot on your plate — and which can be avoided.

'Best' fish for your health

Salmon

There are good reasons this fish gets a lot of love from health professionals.

"Salmon is among the best choices for healthy fish. It's high in omega-3s — fats that help cardiovascular and brain health — and also high in protein," said Lauri Wright, a registered dietitian nutritionist and associate professor at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health.

Research shows that omega-3 consumption decreases overall mortality from heart disease, said Wright.

"Further, omega-3 provides a modest reduction in high blood pressure and significant reduction in triglycerides," she said.

"In addition to cardiovascular benefits, omega-3s also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them beneficial for those suffering from arthritis."

Sardines

Sardines are rich in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) – omega-3 fatty acids – that provide anti-inflammatory heart health benefits, Routhenstein noted.

"Sardines also have a unique nutritional profile because they are rich in calcium, which helps with bone health and heartbeat regularity," she said.

In addition to praising sardines for being packed with omega-3s, Wright said sardines are high in vitamin D and are also inexpensive.

If you want to add more sardines to your diet, Wright has a few easy ideas.

Top a cracker with mustard and a sardine. Sauté sardines in oil, garlic, onions with a bit of lemon juice and salt and pepper to get rid of the strong fishy flavor and serve with rice. Substitute sardines for lox on top of a bagel.

Halibut

Halibut is rich in selenium, per Routhenstein, which is a heart-healthy antioxidant that reduces inflammation and oxidative stress.

"Halibut is also a good source of vitamin B6, which is beneficial for immune, nerve and liver health," said Routhenstein.

Red snapper

Pass the red snapper, please.

"Red snapper is a rich source of potassium, which helps improve blood pressure and arterial health," said Routhenstein, noting this fish is also a good source of protein and B vitamins.

'Worst' fish for your health

Sole

Sole has a high risk of contaminants, and it is low in many heart-healthy nutrients like omega-3s, potassium and magnesium, cautioned Routhenstein.

"It is also high in sodium relative to potassium, which may increase blood pressure levels," said Routhenstein.

Farmed tilapia

Another fish you might want to steer clear of is farmed tilapia.

It "contains high levels of contaminants, antibiotics and omega-6 fatty acids that can be pro-inflammatory and negatively contribute to your health goals," said Routhenstein.

Shark

It's worth flagging that this fish may not be good for your health, said Wright.

"Shark is very high in mercury, which is a neurotoxin. It should be avoided completely by pregnant women and children. Further, the population of sharks is also declining," said Wright.

Tuna

Tuna fish can be controversial — so Routhenstein set the record straight.

"Tuna is a rich source of vitamins B6 and B12, which helps support immune, hormonal and nerve health," said Routhenstein.

"However, tuna is not a great source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, and it contains high levels of mercury — so if you enjoy it, you should try to limit it to one to two times a week."

Because of its high mercury content, it may need to be avoided by certain individuals, including children, plus women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Wright noted that the basic guideline is to choose light tuna and limit it to less than two servings a week.

"A 130-pound woman can eat almost two six-ounce cans of light tuna a week and stay within the EPA-recommended safe zone for mercury," said Wright.

"A 4-or-5-year-old child should eat only about four ounces of light tuna per week," Wright added, noting that the guidelines differ for albacore tuna.

"Children should avoid that type of tuna altogether, and women of childbearing age should consume no more than four ounces per week," said Wright.