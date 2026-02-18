Viral grocery shopping method promises to slash spending: 'Way easier, way cheaper'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the prices of certain grocery items remain elevated in many parts of the country, Americans keep looking for money-saving hacks, including a straightforward approach that's all about bringing home the bacon.

The so-called 6-to-1 grocery shopping method, coined by New York-based chef and cookbook author Will Coleman, has drawn significant attention on online platforms such as TikTok for reducing impulse spending and maximizing meals.

Before heading to the supermarket, Coleman advises that people plan the week's meals with intention and take inventory of what's already in the pantry.

"Taking inventory helps you avoid waste, skip duplicates and shop more mindfully," he says in his book, "From Cart to Kitchen: The 6-to-1 Grocery Shopping Method Cookbook," according to an excerpt.

"Once you've assessed what you have, build your grocery list using the 6-to-1 Grocery Shopping Method," he recommends.

Start with six vegetables, fresh or frozen, such as onions, leafy greens and root vegetables.

Then, pick five fruits — which can also be frozen — to use for snacks and smoothies.

After that, choose four proteins to center meals around, including chicken, tofu, fish, beans and yogurt.

Next up are three starches, which Coleman says should include versatile grains and carbohydrates such as pasta, rice or potatoes.

Then, grab two sauces or spreads that can be used to boost any meal. Some of his favorites are barbecue sauce, pesto, arrabbiata, sriracha, harissa and chimichurri, according to Food & Wine.

"I find that the sauce is always that ingredient that makes the dish just go, 'Wow,'" Coleman told the outlet.

Last but not least is one "fun" item. "A treat for yourself or family to make the shopping experience enjoyable," he writes in his book.

"Stick to your list, but leave space for inspiration," he adds.

"If something fresh catches your eye, go for it."

Coleman has emphasized the importance of keeping pantry staples stocked — such as oils, vinegars, spices and condiments — to maximize variety without having to purchase new specialty ingredients each week.

Some shoppers who tried the 6-to-1 method reported cutting their weekly grocery bills from about $85 to roughly $45 — a savings of around $40 per trip — while others said they saved a more modest $15 to $20.

"I tried it and I saved so much money and time," one TikToker commented on Coleman's video after trying the method at the grocery store.

"Way easier, way cheaper," someone else agreed.

Many credited the structure with reducing impulse purchases, shortening shopping time and helping them adapt meals based on what was in season or on sale, according to comments shared on social media.

Still, some note premium proteins, specialty produce or name-brand sauces can quickly drive up totals, even within a structured system.

"I don't think I can afford that much protein," another TikToker argued.

Erica Sandberg, a San Francisco-based consumer finance expert at BadCredit.org, says the method is "food for thought."



"For anyone who gets distracted at the supermarket, a pre-arranged game plan can definitely keep you on the spending straight and narrow," Sandberg told Fox News Digital. "But you have to be dedicated, and that's not always easy. Grocery stores are designed to have items [that] catch your eye."

"This is just a foundation. … It's your grocery run."

Others said the method may require eating more leftovers and limiting extras such as snacks or specialty items, and some said it can be more challenging for larger families.

Coleman has said the framework is flexible, however, noting that a single item — such as kale — can be scaled up to two or three bags or bunches to accommodate bigger households.

"This is just a foundation. If you want to grab a little bit more of a certain thing, you do that," he said in another TikTok video. "It's your grocery run."

Fox News Digital reached out to Coleman for further comment.